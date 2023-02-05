Read full article on original website
The Miami Dolphins signed Raheem Mostert last offseason, then traded from Jeff Wilson near the trade deadline. Both running backs are set to become free agents along with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. All four of those guys touched the football for the Dolphins this past season and it seems likely that Mostert and Wilson could be back next season. The Dolphins have to get their cap situation figured out, but as of right now it doesn’t seem likely the team would go after a big name back.
