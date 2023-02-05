PHOENIX (AP) — Private jet-setters are the reason every Super Bowl comes with super-size air traffic. Officials expect more than 1,000 additional planes to descend on metropolitan Phoenix’s eight airports and beyond this week for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the Phoenix Open. Many of them will be carrying entertainers, sports figures and corporate VIPs who don’t have to deal with long security lines or cramped coach seats. Instead they’ll be sitting back eating filet mignon and imbibing. Even with the expected long line of airplane departures after the game and high airport fees, some say nothing beats the convenience.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO