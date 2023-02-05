Read full article on original website
NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss. In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record. Then NSU found their grove again winning...
LSUA men upset top team in the conference LSUS 90-88
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals upset the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference, LSUS, beating them 90-88. The Generals started off hot, scoring 51 points in the first half and shooting 57 percent from the field and 60 percent from three. In the second half, the...
LSUA looking to finish season strong
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has never had a 10-loss season. After Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M Texarkana, the Generals have eight losses on the year. LSUA did have an eight-loss season, and in that year, they went all the way to the NAIA...
Reigning state champs, Many Tigers, hire one of Cenla’s biggest names as HC
MANY, La. (KALB) - In what has been an extremely busy off-season in the Louisiana high school football world, the Many Tigers head coaching position was surely looked at as one of the most desirable jobs. After several weeks of searching for a coach to keep the Tigers as one...
Grant’s Morrison, McGlothlin sign National Letter of Intent
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Just a week after thousands of student-athletes across the nation signed their letter of intent to play at the next level, two members of the Grant football team joined that exclusive group. Grant’s Eli Morrison and Shawn McGlothlin held a signing day ceremony in front...
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner
Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
RoyOMartin Marks 100th Anniversary of Company Founding
ALEXANDRIA, La. - This year, RoyOMartin celebrates the founding of Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, which was legally organized and incorporated in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1923. Led by Indiana native Roy O. Martin, Sr., the company was born after the entrepreneur’s purchase of an older sawmill and began without a single acre of land. Today, the trade name RoyOMartin represents a group of vertically integrated companies owned by the Martin family, focused on sustainable land and timber management and wood-product manufacturing businesses.
Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most American history enthusiasts are familiar with General George Armstrong Custer and his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn. What is less well-known is that he spent a short period of time following the Civil War in Alexandria. General Custer was well recognized for leading...
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed.
County's first elected Black official made history across Texas
As 1965 civil rights protests led to the "Bloody Sunday" beatings in Alabama, Orange citizens elected their first Black public official. Elzie Odom was elected to become a trustee in the old Orange Independent School District. He did not serve long because a job promotion took him across the country. He never lost his interest in public service and later became the first Black mayor of Arlington, Texas, where a recreation center is now named in his honor.
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
There is a 24-Foot-Tall Working Fire Hydrant in Beaumont, Texas
This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!
Natchitoches: FY 21-22 Street Rehabilitation project update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street.
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
