ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO