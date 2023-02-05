ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searching for success

It’s literally been less than two weeks since Oklahoma fans stormed the floor at Lloyd Noble Center after the 93-69 win vs. then-No. 2 Alabama. First, it seems like eons ago. Second, it feels like one of the most improbable results in all of college basketball this season. Because...
Ranking the opponents

After all that anticipation and wondering what the Big 12 conference was going to do to Oklahoma with the 2023 schedule, it was actually rather meh. If anything, in a lot of ways, the conference did the Sooners a favor in terms of not having Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech not on schedule. Those were three of OU’s six conference losses in 2022.
