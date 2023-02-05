After all that anticipation and wondering what the Big 12 conference was going to do to Oklahoma with the 2023 schedule, it was actually rather meh. If anything, in a lot of ways, the conference did the Sooners a favor in terms of not having Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech not on schedule. Those were three of OU’s six conference losses in 2022.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO