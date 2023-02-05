Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
What to know about Pirates Spring Training
It’s that wonderful time of the year. Winter is giving way to spring. Optimism permeates clubhouses across the country. A new season is approaching, a blank canvas upon which limitless realities can be painted. In about 2 1/2 weeks, the Pirates will play the Blue Jays at LECOM Park,...
MLB
3 big A's storylines to follow this spring
OAKLAND -- The A’s hope to take a big step forward as they enter the second year of a rebuild, and that process begins next week with the start of Spring Training. Looking to find established Major League contributors who can help the club improve now, the A’s added several free agents, including slugging first baseman Jesús Aguilar, infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, reliever Trevor May and starting pitchers Drew Rucinski and Shintaro Fujinami.
MLB
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
MLB
Berti inks 1-year deal with Marlins to avoid arbitration
MIAMI -- The Marlins agreed to terms with utility player Jon Berti on a one-year deal with a club option for 2024 on Monday night. The club did not announce salary figures, but a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the deal guarantees Berti $2.125 million, and the 2024 option is for a $3.5 million salary plus incentives that can push it as high as $4.125 million.
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
Which signing will work out best? We polled execs
This year's free-agent market produced some eye-popping deals, the sum of which exceeded $3.8 billion. We know which deal featured the most guaranteed money (Aaron Judge, $360 million), the most years (Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, 11 years) and the highest average annual value (Justin Verlander, $43.3 million), but which one is the best in terms of value, according to the game's decision makers?
MLB
Antone (elbow) has setback, will miss first half of season
CINCINNATI -- The Reds were expecting their bullpen to be a stronger group in 2023 with Tejay Antone being back after he missed all of last season rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. That is now on hold after Antone revealed Tuesday night that he has suffered...
MLB
Giants' non-roster invitees include Piscotty, top prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be among the Giants’ 37 non-roster invitees this spring, the club announced Monday. Harrison, 21, will be in big league camp for the first time after logging a 2.71 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 113...
MLB
This was the wildest game in MLB history
The wildest game in recorded Major League history was a mere one-run victory. It was also an absolute mess. The game featured 11 pitchers, and all 11 of them allowed at least one run -- no one made it through unscathed. Five of them suffered a blown save, to this day still tied for the most ever. Fourteen of the 18 half-innings saw a run cross the plate. The visitors hit six home runs, including three on back-to-back-to-back pitches in the second inning, had a lead with two outs in the ninth inning -- and still lost.
MLB
Here are 3 Tigers storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Scott Harris officially took over day-to-day control of the Tigers’ baseball operations the day after the 2022 season ended. His fingerprints on Detroit’s roster have been left entirely during the offseason, from two major trades to a bevy of waiver claims. When Spring Training opens next week, he’ll have a chance to evaluate the roster and the system close up, in some cases for the first time since he was hired in September.
MLB
Yanks invite top 2 prospects Volpe, Domínguez to camp
The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have invited 29 players to 2023 Major League Spring Training, including infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Domínguez, the organization's top two prospects according to MLB Pipeline. The number of players currently scheduled to report to Spring Training is 69. Of the non-roster...
MLB
Boone, like all Yanks skippers, always under microscope
There will be tremendous pressure on Dave Roberts with the Dodgers this year because of all the regular-season games his team has won in the past two seasons -- 217, to be exact -- and not won another World Series. But the Dodgers did win the Series three years ago. The Yankees haven’t won it all since Aaron Boone became manager in 2018, or even been to a Series since they won it all nine years before that. It is why no one is under more pressure than Aaron Boone this year and, really, every year.
MLB
Young O's building strong bond with Birdland fandom
ODENTON, Md. -- Austin Hays was in a situation Sunday afternoon he never could have predicted happening at any point in his life. Not even after he became an MLB player. He was standing behind a bar, wearing his Orioles jersey and holding a baby. Considering it happened at Crooked...
MLB
Why everyone is talking about Royals pitchers
KANSAS CITY -- As new Royals manager Matt Quatraro sat down to sign autographs for fans during Saturday’s Royals Rally event at Kauffman Stadium, he could sense excitement and passion about the 2023 season. Questions and opinions circulated through the line, but one topic stood out above the rest.
MLB
Kinsler returns to Rangers as special assistant to GM
Ian Kinsler is coming back to where it all started. The Rangers announced Monday morning that Kinsler has rejoined the organization as a special assistant to the general manager. Kinsler will assist Rangers GM Chris Young in many facets of baseball operations. Kinsler will first serve out his duties as...
MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on Feb. 8
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. 1) Willard Marshall (1921) Marshall made three All-Star teams with the New York Giants (1942, ‘47 and ‘49). He earned NL MVP votes in ‘47 and ‘49, too. Marshall was the only NL rookie on the '42 All-Star team. He started in right field in the ’49 All-Star Game, alongside Ralph Kiner in left field and Stan Musial in center. Marshall put up pretty solid numbers during his 11-year career. He slashed .274/.347/.423 with the Giants, Boston Braves, Reds and White Sox. He had a career-high 36 homers and 107 RBIs in 1947. Marshall served three years with the Marines (1943-45) during World War II, which would have been the second, third and fourth years of his career. Who knows what numbers he might have put up then, and who knows how it might have changed our memories of his career?
MLB
Check out 10 prospects who JUST missed the Top 100 list
When we unveiled our Top 100 Prospects list last month, there was significant fervor around who wasn’t included among the game’s best of the best. Alas, only 100 players could make the list -- for now. As graduations occur and performances fluctuate, that group will see some significant shuffling as the year goes on.
MLB
The 53-year-old who might pitch forever
The name, particularly if you're a Mets fan, might be rolling over again and again in your head. Dae-Sung Koo, that sounds familiar. Dae-Sung Koo ... he pitched, right? Dae-Sung Koo. Oh yes, of course. Dae-Sung Koo. "Yeah, when people look back on me, they kind of look back at...
MLB
Negro Leagues legends to be featured in MLB The Show 23
Negro League legends are coming to MLB The Show. MLB The Show 23 will feature eight of the greatest Negro League players -- Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Buck O'Neil, Rube Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson and Martín Dihigo -- in a new game mode called "Storylines." Sony,...
MLB
Major turnarounds are (probably) coming for these 5 clubs
There were plenty of teams other than the Astros -- who won the World Series, after all -- that were happy with how their 2022 season went. The National League champion Phillies, surely; the Mets and Braves each won 101 games; and the Cardinals had a nostalgia party essentially every night out. All those teams expect more goodness in '23 as well: They think this is just getting started.
Comments / 0