Nowell, No. 12 Kansas State finish fast, top No. 17 TCU
MANHATTAN — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. "Coach got on our butts," Nowell said about the sudden surge. "We just...
No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80
LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
Lady Irish and Raiders square off for league rematch
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Wamego and Chapman girl’s basketball teams will square off for the second time in league play in a rematch of an earlier 68-43 victory for the Lady Raiders. Wamego comes into this contest ranked as the #1 team in...
Irish look to fend off another top league foe in Wamego
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:50 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Beloit Lady Trojans basketball: 6 p.m., Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Trojans vs. Beloit Trojans basketball: 7:30 p.m., Gypsum. Friday.
Area students celebrate Chiefs, Super Bowl with spirit weeks
With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, a number of area schools are participating in Chiefs or Super Bowl spirit weeks. You can listen to the game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) and 99KG (99.9 FM).
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Small quake rattles part of SE Dickinson County this morning
WOODBINE - A small earthquake shook part of southeastern Dickinson County early this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude quake struck southwest of Woodbine at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. It was centered just east of Rain Road between 1100 Avenue and 1200 Avenue.
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
More than $500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
