No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80

LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
Lady Irish and Raiders square off for league rematch

With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Wamego and Chapman girl’s basketball teams will square off for the second time in league play in a rematch of an earlier 68-43 victory for the Lady Raiders. Wamego comes into this contest ranked as the #1 team in...
Irish look to fend off another top league foe in Wamego

As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:50 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Beloit Lady Trojans basketball: 6 p.m., Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Trojans vs. Beloit Trojans basketball: 7:30 p.m., Gypsum. Friday.
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking

From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
More than $500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

