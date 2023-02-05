ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss. In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record. Then NSU found their grove again winning...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
LSUA men upset top team in the conference LSUS 90-88

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals upset the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference, LSUS, beating them 90-88. The Generals started off hot, scoring 51 points in the first half and shooting 57 percent from the field and 60 percent from three. In the second half, the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
LSUA looking to finish season strong

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has never had a 10-loss season. After Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M Texarkana, the Generals have eight losses on the year. LSUA did have an eight-loss season, and in that year, they went all the way to the NAIA...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Grant’s Morrison, McGlothlin sign National Letter of Intent

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Just a week after thousands of student-athletes across the nation signed their letter of intent to play at the next level, two members of the Grant football team joined that exclusive group. Grant’s Eli Morrison and Shawn McGlothlin held a signing day ceremony in front...
DRY PRONG, LA
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner

This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. |. The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most American history enthusiasts are familiar with General George Armstrong Custer and his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn. What is less well-known is that he spent a short period of time following the Civil War in Alexandria. General Custer was well recognized for leading...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RoyOMartin Marks 100th Anniversary of Company Founding

ALEXANDRIA, La. - This year, RoyOMartin celebrates the founding of Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, which was legally organized and incorporated in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1923. Led by Indiana native Roy O. Martin, Sr., the company was born after the entrepreneur’s purchase of an older sawmill and began without a single acre of land. Today, the trade name RoyOMartin represents a group of vertically integrated companies owned by the Martin family, focused on sustainable land and timber management and wood-product manufacturing businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
LCU hosts Mike Golay of Behold Israel in first C3 of spring semester

PINEVILLE, La. - Pastor Mike Golay, director of operations for Behold Israel, will deliver the message at Louisiana Christian University’s first Christ, Church, Culture event of the spring 2023 semester. The title of his presentation is: “Where are we on the prophetic time line?”. Behold Israel is a...
PINEVILLE, LA
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches: FY 21-22 Street Rehabilitation project update

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana

Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KALB Exclusive: AG Jeff Landry wants to unify the state in race for governor

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Two new discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December against the Rapides Parish School Board. Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The second of three scheduled trials for the suspects...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

