kalb.com
NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss. In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record. Then NSU found their grove again winning...
kalb.com
LSUA men upset top team in the conference LSUS 90-88
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals upset the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference, LSUS, beating them 90-88. The Generals started off hot, scoring 51 points in the first half and shooting 57 percent from the field and 60 percent from three. In the second half, the...
kalb.com
LSUA looking to finish season strong
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has never had a 10-loss season. After Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M Texarkana, the Generals have eight losses on the year. LSUA did have an eight-loss season, and in that year, they went all the way to the NAIA...
kalb.com
Reigning state champs, Many Tigers, hire one of Cenla’s biggest names as HC
MANY, La. (KALB) - In what has been an extremely busy off-season in the Louisiana high school football world, the Many Tigers head coaching position was surely looked at as one of the most desirable jobs. After several weeks of searching for a coach to keep the Tigers as one...
kalb.com
Grant’s Morrison, McGlothlin sign National Letter of Intent
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Just a week after thousands of student-athletes across the nation signed their letter of intent to play at the next level, two members of the Grant football team joined that exclusive group. Grant’s Eli Morrison and Shawn McGlothlin held a signing day ceremony in front...
kalb.com
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner
kalb.com
Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most American history enthusiasts are familiar with General George Armstrong Custer and his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn. What is less well-known is that he spent a short period of time following the Civil War in Alexandria. General Custer was well recognized for leading...
kalb.com
RoyOMartin Marks 100th Anniversary of Company Founding
ALEXANDRIA, La. - This year, RoyOMartin celebrates the founding of Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, which was legally organized and incorporated in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1923. Led by Indiana native Roy O. Martin, Sr., the company was born after the entrepreneur’s purchase of an older sawmill and began without a single acre of land. Today, the trade name RoyOMartin represents a group of vertically integrated companies owned by the Martin family, focused on sustainable land and timber management and wood-product manufacturing businesses.
kalb.com
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
kalb.com
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
kalb.com
LCU hosts Mike Golay of Behold Israel in first C3 of spring semester
PINEVILLE, La. - Pastor Mike Golay, director of operations for Behold Israel, will deliver the message at Louisiana Christian University’s first Christ, Church, Culture event of the spring 2023 semester. The title of his presentation is: “Where are we on the prophetic time line?”. Behold Israel is a...
kalb.com
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
kalb.com
Natchitoches: FY 21-22 Street Rehabilitation project update
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street.
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
kalb.com
KALB Exclusive: AG Jeff Landry wants to unify the state in race for governor
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
