I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO