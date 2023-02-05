ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Orange makes final list cut for 4-star City Rocks wing

Fast-rising 2024 four-star wing Damarius Owens, a native of Rochester, N.Y., has disclosed a top three that includes Syracuse basketball and plans to make a college decision this month, according to a media report. As first reported by On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the three finalists for the 6-foot-7 guard/forward...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?

Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (14-10, 7-6) at Florida State (8-16, 6-7) Location: Tucker Center (Tallahassee, FL) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, February 8th. Television: ESPNU Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette Odds: Syracuse -2.0/Over ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools

Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons

I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball at Florida State odds, prediction and how to watch

Syracuse basketball hits the road for its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference clash away from the Hill, as the Orange will head down to the Sunshine State for a duel this Wednesday evening against Florida State. The ‘Cuse, recently had lost three in a row and four of five league...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Jim Boeheim walks back 'I can do whatever I want' comment in new statement

Syracuse, N.Y. — SU Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim released a statement on Twitter late Monday night, seemingly walking back comments he made in an interview with ESPN regarding his future with the school and team. In the interview posted Saturday, Boeheim said he would probably return for another...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Longtime New Hartford Senior High School football coach passes away at 91

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Longtime teacher and head coach of the New Hartford Senior High School football team, Don Edick, passed away on Feb. 6 at the age of 91. Edick, who was born in Rome, was with the district for more than three decades, leading the football team to multiple section title wins. They even named the football field after him in 1996.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
syracuse.com

Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit

Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
SYRACUSE, NY

