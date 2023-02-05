ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter-in-place order lifted at ACC Cypress Creek Campus

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus has lifted its shelter-in-place order, issued after police received reports of an armed subject walking near campus. ACC issued the order at noon and about 45 minutes later, they got the all-clear from police. As a precautionary safety measure,...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights

Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
Elgin Courier

Ice storm prompts disaster declaration in Elgin

A disaster has been declared after Elgin iced over last week. On Monday, Feb. 6, Mayor Theresa McShan issued a disaster declaration in the city of Elgin. The measure comes in response to widespread damage resulting from Winter Storm Mara. “The city of Elgin, Texas, is facing significant threats to...
ELGIN, TX
virtualbx.com

New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Police said it happened Wednesday afternoon in the 5800 block of Techni Center Dr. When officers arrived, they found a man who crashed his car, and had injuries. Police are still investigating if shots...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX

