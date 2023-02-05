Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
fox7austin.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted at ACC Cypress Creek Campus
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus has lifted its shelter-in-place order, issued after police received reports of an armed subject walking near campus. ACC issued the order at noon and about 45 minutes later, they got the all-clear from police. As a precautionary safety measure,...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Oncor brings in crews from out of town to help restore power in WilCo
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - In Williamson County, Oncor says nearly everyone whose power was knocked out by last week’s ice storm should have their lights back on by Tuesday night. The utility customers who don’t have their power restored, should check their equipment. Line crews crisscrossed cities like...
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Incoming stormy weather poses threat to ongoing power restoration in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Rounds of freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week brought Austin to a halt. Traffic accidents, downed trees and region-wide power outages were the largest impacts felt from this event, and in many neighborhoods, restoration is ongoing. Now this week, a cold front poses...
Suspect hits San Marcos police vehicle during chase
A suspect involved in an officer-involved crash during a police chase in San Marcos Tuesday was still at large after it neared Austin, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson.
Travis County extends ice storm disaster declaration amid ongoing outages, debris
Travis County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county's disaster declaration following last week's ice storm.
New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights
Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
fox7austin.com
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
Elgin Courier
Ice storm prompts disaster declaration in Elgin
A disaster has been declared after Elgin iced over last week. On Monday, Feb. 6, Mayor Theresa McShan issued a disaster declaration in the city of Elgin. The measure comes in response to widespread damage resulting from Winter Storm Mara. “The city of Elgin, Texas, is facing significant threats to...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
virtualbx.com
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Police said it happened Wednesday afternoon in the 5800 block of Techni Center Dr. When officers arrived, they found a man who crashed his car, and had injuries. Police are still investigating if shots...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
Comments / 2