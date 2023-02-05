Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO