Salina Post

No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80

LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
AUSTIN, TX
Salina Post

Irish look to fend off another top league foe in Wamego

As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
WAMEGO, KS
Salina Post

Super Bowl teams have good backup QB plans

PHOENIX — If all goes according to plan Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City's Chad Henne or Philadelphia's Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates. But this is the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

2 abducted KC-area children found in a Florida supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
republic-online.com

New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
WIBW

6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

