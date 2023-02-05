Read full article on original website
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80
LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/6): Dick leads Kansas past Texas for crucial Big 12 win
(Lawrence) -- Kansas (19-5, 7-4) recorded a pivotal Big 12 Conference win with an 88-80 victory over Texas (19-5, 8-3). Gradey Dick had a big game with 21 points while DaJuan Harris Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kevin McCullar Jr scored 16 points, Joseph Yesufu came...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The #10 Texas Longhorns and the #8 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 79-76 at home and Kansas taking the second 70-63.
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
Irish look to fend off another top league foe in Wamego
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday but never got the chance.
Super Bowl teams have good backup QB plans
PHOENIX — If all goes according to plan Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City's Chad Henne or Philadelphia's Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates. But this is the...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining...
This Is Texas' Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
2 abducted KC-area children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
republic-online.com
New land purchased for Powell Observatory
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
WIBW
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
Police ID Kan. man shot, killed as officers responded to overdose call
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the man who died as 50-year-old John Anderton, according to a statement from KCMO police. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Anderton is a Kansas felon with a previous drug conviction in Dickinson County.
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican, was booked into the Travis County jail at 2:12 a.m. Records show he is still in the Travis County sheriff’s custody.
Johnson County driver’s license office to close for nearly 2 weeks
The Mission driver's license office will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.
