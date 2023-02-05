Dahlin is on the winning team at the NHL All-Star Game.

(WGR 550) – Rasmus Dahlin and his Atlantic Division teammates won the 3-on-3 All-Star Game challenge beating the Central Division in the Final, 7-5.

Dahlin had been held off the scoreboard until he got a penalty shot late in the final game. Dahlin pulled the puck behind him, but was stopped by Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, but just six second later, Dahlin did score his only goal of the day.

Dahlin only had one assist in the first game and was minus-three. In that game the Atlantic beat the Metropolitan Division 10-6 to advance to the finals.

Dahlin had a couple of good chances coming down the slot, but missed the net on both opportunities.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby played on the same line for the Metropolitan Division picking up three points each combining for three very pretty goals.

In the final, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had the hat trick giving him five goals and six points in the two games he played. Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs had three assists in each game giving him six on the day.

The MVP of the tournament was the Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk who had four goals and three assists for seven points. His brother Brady of the Ottawa Senators had five points. They played on the same line along with Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

In the final, former Sabres and now Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark stopped all six shots he faced. In the first game, he only made four saves on seven shots.

Each game was two periods that were 10-minutes long.

The league announced that next year’s All-Star game will be in Toronto. The Leafs last hosted the game in 2000.