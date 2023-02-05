Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
14news.com
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
14news.com
Marion VA to host PACT Act Awareness open house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Marion VA Heath Care System says they are set to host a PACT ACT Town Hall in Evansville. According to a release, that’s set to happen Wednesday, February 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1114. They say new...
14news.com
GLVC competition begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway in Evansville. This is the largest event that’s been hosted thus far since the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in October of 2021. This is the 10th year for the competition...
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
60-year-old Hughes Hall time capsule found at UE
The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past... literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed his sister is set to appear in court Wednesday. Officials say it all started with an argument. Officials also say a crash left one man with critical injuries in Daviess County. The man was taken to an...
$450,000 grant to fight food insecurity and obesity in Vanderburgh County
(WEHT) - A state grant targeting the fight against food insecurity and obesity in Vanderburgh County has been funded following a grant application submitted by UE's Director of the Institute for Public Health and Associate Professor Dr. Su Jin Jeong.
buildingindiana.com
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
Owensboro Health announces recipients of 2023 grant program
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced its Fiscal Year 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients. A news release says the grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases, Older Adults and Aging, Arts in Healing and […]
14news.com
Owensboro Health gives $500K in grants to area non-profits
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - More than $500,000 is on the way to agencies in Owensboro. Leaders with Owensboro Health have announced the winners of the Community Health Investment Grants. Many of the 25 grant winners are community nonprofits that support health, education, seniors, art, children. One of the recipients is...
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
EVSC to renovate pedestrian overpass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Delaware Elementary School in Evansville are getting a new overpass along a busy street so they can safely get to their playground. The EVSC has opened bids to completely redo the overpass. School officials say the overpass was bult in the 1980’s. After seeing the wear and tear over […]
Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!
Owensboro's Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
14news.com
Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fentanyl epidemic is a top of mind issue for leaders nationwide, including Kentucky. Governor candidate Kelly Craft held an opioid roundtable to discuss the crisis with law enforcement. Officials from Madisonville, Christian County and Henderson gathered at the Law Enforcement Training Center. They discussed fentanyl,...
14news.com
‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Safe Babies’ program will benefit parents in Henderson, Union, and Webster counties. The program is being funded through donations with the Deaconess Foundation. In 2022, four infants died in Henderson County due to unsafe sleep environments. Deaconess Chief Administrative Officer Linda White says...
Kentucky Ministry Offers Free Food Boxes For Families In Need TODAY
If you know someone struggling and in need of food there is a food box giveaway today. Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
14news.com
Lawman Tactical holds active threat training seminar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In light of the active shooter situation at a Walmart West over two weeks ago, Lawman Tactical is trying to help people be more prepared. In the 24 hours after Lawman Tactical posted about the training seminar, all 30 plus spots were filled. At the seminar,...
Comments / 0