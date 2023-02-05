ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

GLVC competition begins in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway in Evansville. This is the largest event that’s been hosted thus far since the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in October of 2021. This is the 10th year for the competition...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed his sister is set to appear in court Wednesday. Officials say it all started with an argument. Officials also say a crash left one man with critical injuries in Daviess County. The man was taken to an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville

Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Health announces recipients of 2023 grant program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced its Fiscal Year 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients. A news release says the grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases, Older Adults and Aging, Arts in Healing and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Health gives $500K in grants to area non-profits

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - More than $500,000 is on the way to agencies in Owensboro. Leaders with Owensboro Health have announced the winners of the Community Health Investment Grants. Many of the 25 grant winners are community nonprofits that support health, education, seniors, art, children. One of the recipients is...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC to renovate pedestrian overpass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Delaware Elementary School in Evansville are getting a new overpass along a busy street so they can safely get to their playground. The EVSC has opened bids to completely redo the overpass. School officials say the overpass was bult in the 1980’s. After seeing the wear and tear over […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fentanyl epidemic is a top of mind issue for leaders nationwide, including Kentucky. Governor candidate Kelly Craft held an opioid roundtable to discuss the crisis with law enforcement. Officials from Madisonville, Christian County and Henderson gathered at the Law Enforcement Training Center. They discussed fentanyl,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Safe Babies’ program will benefit parents in Henderson, Union, and Webster counties. The program is being funded through donations with the Deaconess Foundation. In 2022, four infants died in Henderson County due to unsafe sleep environments. Deaconess Chief Administrative Officer Linda White says...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Ministry Offers Free Food Boxes For Families In Need TODAY

If you know someone struggling and in need of food there is a food box giveaway today. Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Lawman Tactical holds active threat training seminar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In light of the active shooter situation at a Walmart West over two weeks ago, Lawman Tactical is trying to help people be more prepared. In the 24 hours after Lawman Tactical posted about the training seminar, all 30 plus spots were filled. At the seminar,...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

