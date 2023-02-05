ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local church hosts party for 100-year-old Wichita Falls veteran

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4797Aa_0kcuTsOC00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered at Southwest Baptist Church to celebrate Frank Parkinson’s birthday.

When it came to meeting Frank, a firm handshake might not make you think he was born 100 years ago.

Local WWII veteran will travel to France, nearly 75 years after combat

“I’ll say one thing, the Lord has certainly blessed me. Can’t deny that,” Parkinson said.

And the Lord has.

Frank flew two missions on D-Day in 1944. The Wichita Falls native was a B-24 gunner in the 448th Air Group, 712th Squadron in the U.S. 8th Air Corps.

“The good Lord took care of me while I was over there. That’s the main thing. I did what I was asked to do, served where I was supposed to serve, and kind of the way the world goes if you’re in some of their grips,” Parkinson said.

In May 2018, Frank and his son Craig visited the D-Day site and a stop in Germany. Parkinson received the French Medal of Honor during a ceremony.

“And visit some of the places in Germany, the cemetery. Where they launched the boat and they come, went up the hill our people. Life itself,” Parkinson said. “Feel good. Feeling real good. I’m surprised there’s this many people that showed up but I love it.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Frank said living a good life and taking care of yourself are the main things to live a long happy life.

Southwest Baptist Church held the coming-and-going party for Frank on Saturday, but his actual birthday is February 6.

We here at Texoma’s Homepage wish him a very happy birthday!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

‘Per-kick’ fundraiser planned for boy battling cancer

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A fundraiser for a boy battling a rare form of cancer is this weekend. Beckham Snowdon, 3, was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, or LCH, in August 2022. LCH affects about one in every 200,000 kids. His family is in need of some help, so they are holding a fundraiser at the […]
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Alpacas take over J.S. Bridwell AG Center for free show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The J.S. Bridwell AG Center has been taken over by cute, furry, four-legged friends. A herd of alpacas are housed inside the AG center for the TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular and Bluebonnet Stakes Alpaca Show. The event brought hundreds of alpacas and enthusiasts from across the US. Folks were able to visit […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

‘Better Together’ mural complete after 3 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After three years, a mosaic, four stories tall is complete for all to enjoy on the Lindemann Building Parking Garage at 7th and Indiana in downtown Wichita Falls. It’s entitled ‘Better Together’ and highlights Wichita Falls’ resiliency. Steve Hilton, professor of art at MSU, and Jesse Baggett, his former student who […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local blood institute looking for donors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Blood Institute is looking for donors to step forward and donate. According to a release, the drive will begin in two weeks on Friday, February 24th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2100 Windthorst Road Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old with a parent or 17 years […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Black History Month: HBCyoU Dolls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For decades, Historically Black Colleges and Universities or, HBCUs, have been putting Black culture on display. Now thanks to Brooke Hart Jones, the magic and history of HBCUs is being shared to children in the best way to reach them, right down the toy aisle. “We are a mission and culture-driven […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Murder defendant who fled to Oklahoma sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants in a 2020 murder on Taylor Street has taken a plea deal for a 45-year prison term. Cody Stage pleaded in 78th District Court this morning. He also pleaded to a burglary charge for a 2-year sentence which will be served concurrently to his murder sentence, and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man who broke crying infant’s bones sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who broke more than a dozen of an infant’s bones and caused brain bleeding in 2019 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rakim Smith, 23, made a plea deal in 78th District Court this morning, February 10, 2023.The baby was taken to the emergency […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Black History Month Feature: Notable Leaders from WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Wichita Falls might be a smaller city, it’s produced some pretty big names. There’s Charlye Ola Farris, the first Black woman licensed to practice law in the state of Texas. Large feats paved a way for the next generation of leaders. “They really gave me formative years, Wichita Falls did,” […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Night to Shine returns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An incredibly special group of local residents danced the night away tonight, which they haven’t been able to do in two years. Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine, an over-the-top prom experience for people in our area with developmental disabilities, went off without a hitch tonight at the forum after a two-year […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View ISD board set to discuss arrests

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — While the Wichita Falls Police Department continues its investigation into City View ISD, and administrators and their alleged failure to report years of sexual misconduct, the school board is seeking legal help. The City View board of trustees is planning to discuss the arrests of four current administrators who are charged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Dexter School hosts math competition, state competition next

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students at Dexter got their brains turning with a math competition. Math-letes competed in the MathCounts Chapter Competition, which determines who qualified for the state tournament. Dexter School officials said the competition brings a fun, competitiveness out of students and allows them to appreciate the subject. In the open portion of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy