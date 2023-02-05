Read full article on original website
Related
lovemeow.com
Stray Cat Comes Up to People Asking for Attention, Now He's a 'Giant Bear' Obsessed with Face Rubs
A stray cat came up to people asking for attention. Now, he's a "giant bear" obsessed with face rubs. A few months ago, Kuwait Animal Aid was notified about a friendly stray cat who was seen walking up to people for attention and food. "According to the person who found...
lovemeow.com
Tiny Kitten Spotted Outside Abandoned Shows So Much Strength, Now Has a Cat to Watch Her Grow
A tiny kitten who was spotted outside abandoned, shows so much strength. Now, she has a cat to watch her grow. Earlier this month, a calico kitten was spotted outside with a wound on one of her legs. She was immediately rushed to ACCT Philly for help. "She was found...
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Knocking on Someone's Door and Ready to Be Picked Up, He's Turned into Big Mushy Hugger
A cat came knocking on someone's door and was ready to be picked up. He's turned into a big mushy hugger. A cat showed up outside a home in Highland Park, CA, where the family had been caring for another outdoor kitty. He appeared to have some old wounds but was very sweet from the get-go.
lovemeow.com
Cat and Her One Kitten Pull Through Together with Help from Many, She Turns into a Stunner
A cat and her one kitten pulled through together with help from many people. She turned into quite a stunner. A 7-year-old cat, Sarabi, found herself at an emergency veterinary clinic when her family could no longer keep her and afford her care. 10 days before her arrival, she gave...
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
Man takes girlfriend's food away from her mid-bite because she isn't 'paying enough attention' to him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend wanted me to pay attention to him one-hundred percent of the time. I tried my best. Unfortunately, whenever I tried to eat, he'd get upset that I was diverting my attention from him to my food. Then one day, he took away my plate of food while I was mid-bite. "Hey," I said. "I brought that food with me from home."
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
iheart.com
26 Year Old Man Goes Viral-Dating a Woman Who Looks Like An 8 Year Old Girl
Dan Swygart, a travel blogger, first noticed Shauna Rae on the TLC show 'I Am Shauna Rae'. He reached out to her after season one, then sent flowers, and now they are dating. Shauna has a condition where her growth was stunted after she received treatment for a brain tumor when she was a child. Shauna is 3 foot ten inches tall, who weighs 50 lbs has people on the internet commenting on the two's relationship as being creepy.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
lovemeow.com
Stray Kitten Greets Woman and Tags Along with Her Each Day Until His Wish Comes True
A stray kitten greeted and followed a woman each day until his wish came true. About 11 days ago, Li Yong was on her way to her parents' home when she noticed a kitten on the side of the road, looking in her direction. She approached him and reached her...
Woman horrified when she enters bathroom and finds only a cat litter box: 'I was desperate enough to use it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you asked someone if you could use their bathroom and came face to face not with a toilet but a cat litter box?
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2022. It has since been updated. When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
Woman's stepdaughter is kicked out of her wedding for showing up in the same wedding dress as her
When your parents get remarried, you may have a hard time with it. However, there are good ways to get through the situation and then there are ways to handle it that are not fair to everyone else.
A woman grows rings of fungus on her nails after she thought she had a beautiful manicure
An article in the New York Post describes the experience that one woman had after getting a manicure. The woman thought she had a beautiful manicure but she ended up with rings of fungus growing on her bare nails. Her nails became a greenish color from the fungal growth.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
Young woman stunned when she finds out her mom and dad held a dark secret
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a youth mentor for many years. It meant being on call 24 hours a day, seven days per week. It wasn’t unusual to receive a phone call in the middle of the night or a knock on the door by a troubled youth in the wee hours of the morning.
Comments / 7