Tracey Folly

Man takes girlfriend's food away from her mid-bite because she isn't 'paying enough attention' to him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend wanted me to pay attention to him one-hundred percent of the time. I tried my best. Unfortunately, whenever I tried to eat, he'd get upset that I was diverting my attention from him to my food. Then one day, he took away my plate of food while I was mid-bite. "Hey," I said. "I brought that food with me from home."
Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
26 Year Old Man Goes Viral-Dating a Woman Who Looks Like An 8 Year Old Girl

Dan Swygart, a travel blogger, first noticed Shauna Rae on the TLC show 'I Am Shauna Rae'. He reached out to her after season one, then sent flowers, and now they are dating. Shauna has a condition where her growth was stunted after she received treatment for a brain tumor when she was a child. Shauna is 3 foot ten inches tall, who weighs 50 lbs has people on the internet commenting on the two's relationship as being creepy.
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2022. It has since been updated. When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Lefty Graves

Young woman stunned when she finds out her mom and dad held a dark secret

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a youth mentor for many years. It meant being on call 24 hours a day, seven days per week. It wasn’t unusual to receive a phone call in the middle of the night or a knock on the door by a troubled youth in the wee hours of the morning.

