Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Man shot and killed during an argument, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument with someone he knew Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police. Officers were called to Eastwood Drive just before 3 a.m. with reports of shots fired. While officers were on their way, callers said someone had been shot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFXR

Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Man shot on Bethabara Pointe Circle in self-defense, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a Greensboro woman after shooting a man Thursday in Winston-Salem, police said. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Bethabara Pointe Circle after 5 p.m. Police said they found Johordon Davis, 24, injured in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck. Another victim was found inside the apartment with non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFXR

Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Robbery Suspect Arrested After Firing at Officers

The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect on Friday afternoon who fired shots at officers following a brief pursuit. Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was apprehended in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle following a brief pursuit. Swanson was spotted by officers on Parker Road and was wanted for a...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County detention officer charged with assault after fight with inmate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer faces an assault charge after getting into a fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said Daryl Jackson started fighting with an inmate Thursday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead, lips and under his eye. He received treatment on site then went to the hospital.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

