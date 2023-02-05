MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO