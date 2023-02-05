Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WXII 12
Man shot and killed during an argument, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument with someone he knew Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police. Officers were called to Eastwood Drive just before 3 a.m. with reports of shots fired. While officers were on their way, callers said someone had been shot.
Confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
WXII 12
Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
WXII 12
Man shot on Bethabara Pointe Circle in self-defense, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a Greensboro woman after shooting a man Thursday in Winston-Salem, police said. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Bethabara Pointe Circle after 5 p.m. Police said they found Johordon Davis, 24, injured in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck. Another victim was found inside the apartment with non-life-threatening injuries.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Multiple shooters in drive-by shooting that injured two people
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of E. Sprague Street. Police said someone called at 2:21 a.m. Friday to report shots fired. Then another person called to report someone shooting into a trailer. Officers found arrived and found two people injured. A...
Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
WXII 12
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
WBTM
Danville Robbery Suspect Arrested After Firing at Officers
The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect on Friday afternoon who fired shots at officers following a brief pursuit. Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was apprehended in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle following a brief pursuit. Swanson was spotted by officers on Parker Road and was wanted for a...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
WXII 12
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
Guilford County detention officer charged with assault after fight with inmate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer faces an assault charge after getting into a fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said Daryl Jackson started fighting with an inmate Thursday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead, lips and under his eye. He received treatment on site then went to the hospital.
WXII 12
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
Man shot in the neck after attacking 3 women, including his mom in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man shot in the neck after attacking multiple women, including his mom in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a double shooting on Bethabara Pointe Circle around 5:17 p.m. When they arrived they found Johordon Davis, 24,...
wfmynews2.com
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
