Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
West Virginia welcomes No. 11 Iowa State in a big conference matchup on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Wednesday’s matchup between WVU and ISU marks the first time the two have met this season. West Virginia was close to defeating the Cyclones in Ames last season but struggled to inbound the ball, leading to an 84-81 loss.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Home Favorites Against No. 11 Iowa State
As has been the case most of the season, oddsmakers are once again favoring the home team in the Big 12 regardless of national ranking and record. West Virginia enters their pivotal matchup with Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite. This is according to sports books like BetMGM and Circa Sports.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 8
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Highlights from a class of 2025 DB with an offer from WVU. The schedule for WVU football camps is out. AROUND THE NETWORK. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt in Tie for First in...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey
WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Rankings Quickly Rise After 4-2 Record in Last Six Games
West Virginia’s rankings have increased once again after going 4-2 in their last six games. WVU most recently defeated Oklahoma by 32 at home on Saturday. The computers love West Virginia even more. NET / 20. KenPom / 14. Bracketology / Last Four Byes. *as of Monday night (2/6)
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Huggins, Toussaint, Wague Preview Iowa State Matchup
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and players Joe Toussaint, Mohamed Wague met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game with No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins talked about what ISU thrives off of. Toussaint and Wague talked about their experiences playing in the Big 12 for the first time.
wvsportsnow.com
Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club
An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU Football Signee Corey McIntyre Plans to Cause Havoc
The latest member of the West Virginia football team was born with Mountaineer blood pumping through his veins. Did his father being a former Mountaineer influence defensive lineman Corey McIntyre’s decision to sign with WVU? McIntyre answers this and other questions while speaking with WV Sports Now. “He wasn’t...
West Virginia native to be the first black woman to coach in the big game
(WTRF) A West Virginia native will be the first black woman to coach in the big game Autumn Lockwood who currently is on the Philadelphia Eagles staff as an assistant sports performance coach Lockwood joined the Eagles staff in 2022. Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of […]
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
Prep Basketball: Shady receives rings ahead of win over Independence
I: 8 4 6 9 – 27 SS: 12 27 23 20 – 82 Cyrus Goodson 2, Jordan James 2, Sylar Nelson 4, Colton Hughes 5, Corey Shumate 7, Chris Lilly 2, JD Monroe 2, Jamarion Henderson 2, Kaden Bradbury 1. Shady Spring. Braden Chapman 4, Ammar Maxwell...
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
Mannington discusses K-9’s future after handler’s arrest
The city of Mannington is planning its next steps after the handler for the city's K-9 officer was arrested and let go last month.
WDTV
3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-79 southbound is creating a traffic delay that stretches several miles. Crews responded to the three car crash at mile marker 145 southbound just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The crash has shut down the...
