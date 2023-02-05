ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

West Virginia welcomes No. 11 Iowa State in a big conference matchup on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Wednesday’s matchup between WVU and ISU marks the first time the two have met this season. West Virginia was close to defeating the Cyclones in Ames last season but struggled to inbound the ball, leading to an 84-81 loss.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Home Favorites Against No. 11 Iowa State

As has been the case most of the season, oddsmakers are once again favoring the home team in the Big 12 regardless of national ranking and record. West Virginia enters their pivotal matchup with Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite. This is according to sports books like BetMGM and Circa Sports.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 8

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Highlights from a class of 2025 DB with an offer from WVU. The schedule for WVU football camps is out. AROUND THE NETWORK. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt in Tie for First in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Erik Stevenson Takes Different Perspective on Phone Call with Mike Gansey

WVU G Erik Stevenson has found his stride again. Stevenson admitted two weekends ago that he’s gaining his confidence back and breaking what he calls a “Stevie slump.”. In Stevenson’s last four games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from three. Stevenson has led West Virginia to a 3-1 record in those four games and back into the tournament hunt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Rankings Quickly Rise After 4-2 Record in Last Six Games

West Virginia’s rankings have increased once again after going 4-2 in their last six games. WVU most recently defeated Oklahoma by 32 at home on Saturday. The computers love West Virginia even more. NET / 20. KenPom / 14. Bracketology / Last Four Byes. *as of Monday night (2/6)
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: Huggins, Toussaint, Wague Preview Iowa State Matchup

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and players Joe Toussaint, Mohamed Wague met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game with No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins talked about what ISU thrives off of. Toussaint and Wague talked about their experiences playing in the Big 12 for the first time.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club

An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU Football Signee Corey McIntyre Plans to Cause Havoc

The latest member of the West Virginia football team was born with Mountaineer blood pumping through his veins. Did his father being a former Mountaineer influence defensive lineman Corey McIntyre’s decision to sign with WVU? McIntyre answers this and other questions while speaking with WV Sports Now. “He wasn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes major traffic delay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-79 southbound is creating a traffic delay that stretches several miles. Crews responded to the three car crash at mile marker 145 southbound just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The crash has shut down the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

