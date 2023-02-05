The 2022-23 NBA season is entering its final stages. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline around the corner, the time is running out for any impactful trades in the league. Organizations such as the Orlando Magic could be very active in the next few hours. So far in the season, the Magic is 22-33 and […] The post 1 last-minute trade Magic must make before 2023 deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO