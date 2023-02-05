Read full article on original website
iheart.com
UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
[UPDATE] Victim in Linn County Accident Has Been Identified
A two-vehicle accident in Linn County near Springville has left one person dead and two others injured. According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was southbound Tuesday afternoon on Springville Road. At around 2:35 p.m., Twachtmann lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. He swerved into and struck another vehicle that was northbound on Springville Road.
KCRG.com
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
KIMT
One killed, another hurt in NE Iowa crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in Rural Sumner on Sunday afternoon. It happened on County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 shortly after 3 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said 22-year-old Carter John Harris was heading eastbound on County Highway C33,...
cbs2iowa.com
Man killed in early morning Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa — One man has died from an early morning shooting in Dubuque. Police say they were called out for a report of shots fired a little before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. Officers found a 31-year-old man which gunshot wounds. The victim...
KCJJ
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
KCRG.com
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
KCCI.com
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
KCRG.com
Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly. Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago. “Whatever they...
KCJJ
Area transient charged with theft of multiple items
An Iowa City area transient was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged burglary. Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton made entry into a closed business on the 2400 block of South Scott Boulevard the morning of November 17th and stole multiple items from the business and a nearby locked out-building. Investigators discovered that an inner door was kicked in, causing about $200 in damage to the door and frame.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Dubuque shooting identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the man shot and killed in Dubuque on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Lonnie Edward Burns, 31, of Dubuque. Investigators said Burns was shot during a disturbance involving several people in a yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Avenue. The people involved...
superhits106.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Dubuque Injures Four People
Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man allegedly shot January murder victim during drug deal gone wrong
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents have given more details in the homicide of a 22-year-old from Cedar Rapids. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the...
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council discusses adding speed cameras throughout city
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an in-depth discussion, the Dubuque City Council is one step closer to implementing speed cameras around the city. The city already has a robust network of cameras - but none that issue speeding or red light tickets. Police want to put cameras in high-traffic...
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old TaMariaè Bridges. Bridges was reportedly last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday at her home on the west side of Iowa City. Police said Bridges has not been able...
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
