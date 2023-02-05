Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO