ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Saints' Cam Jordan sees steep decline coming for Buccaneers without Tom Brady

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERfTH_0kcuTLhZ00
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After years of torment, plenty of defensive players throughout the NFL are thrilled to see Tom Brady ride off into the sunset, and you can count New Orleans Saints' Cam Jordan among them.

Unsurprisingly, the Saints' eight-time Pro Bowler is relieved that he and the Saints won't have to match up against Brady twice a season anymore in the NFC South. However, Jordan told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Saturday that Brady's retirement, while benefiting the Saints, could signal a flashback to reality for the Tampa Buccaneers franchise.

"We're glad that he's out of the division," Jordan said. "Tampa Bay will probably go back to where Tampa Bay's been."

Jordan is undoubtedly referencing the years before Brady when the Buccaneers were seemingly rudderless for over a decade after the departure of head coach Jon Gruden in 2009. Over the next 10 seasons, the Bucs had more head coaches (4) than winning seasons (2), making the postseason a total of zero times. In 2019, after marginal improvements in Bruce Arians' first season as head coach, Brady arrived a year later and immediately won the franchise a Super Bowl.

Time will tell, but right now, Jordan has a legitimate point. Tampa Bay wasn't lighting it up in 2022 with Brady, despite making the playoffs. Barring substantial improvements to the roster, going on without Brady seems like a recipe for a steep decline.

Jordan likely won't have to worry about another Brady fake-out, as No. 12's retirement seems real this time.

Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX last March and seems ready to begin his broadcasting career. According to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, Brady might have a "small role" on FOX's Super Bowl pregame coverage next Sunday. Per Deitsch, people who participated in production meetings with Brady were impressed by his "ability to communicate football concepts in a clear way."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady jokes about seeing new movie four times on Friday

"80 For Brady" is produced by the 45-year-old three-time MVP, as well as Donna Gigliotti, and was released in the U.S. on Friday. The sports comedy is based on a true story of four lifelong friends -- and "TB12"-loving seniors -- who make a trip to Super Bowl LI in 2017 to see the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker

Ross Chastain wastes no time reigniting his beef with Denny Hamlin

That was the fourth caution of the race and the first incident of the year between the two drivers. This followed several incidents on the track between the two last year. Chastain’s beef with Hamlin began at Gateway in June when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped into Hamlin and caused him to spin. Then Chastain spun Hamlin in Atlanta a few weeks later.
Yardbarker

Erling Haaland could be set to leave Man City to join surprising club

Real Madrid are reportedly still in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norway international has made a great start to life at Man City, scoring 31 goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this season, but it seems all may not be well behind the scenes.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

A surprise headlines potential cuts by Bengals

The Bengals seem to be in a good spot heading into the offseason with a projected $35.73 million in cap space. However, things could get tricky once they pay QB Joe Burrow, who could reset the market in the coming months. Joe Mixon, RB. This move may be surprising, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

48K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy