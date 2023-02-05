THERE MAY NOT be a ton of returners but Washington State baseball coach Brian Green is bullish on the outlook for the Cougars in 2023 and he explained why on Tuesday. It seems wild that baseball season is just nine days away, but Washington State begins its season next Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. against Villanova in Peoria, Ariz. WSU live stream will carry the game as Wazzu continues its partnership with the Seattle Mariners to play games at the latter's spring training venue.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO