ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

This week in WSU basketball: Bring on the Apple Cup

ONLY ONE GAME awaits Washington State this week but it is a big one -- the Cougars play host for the first half of the Apple Cup series, men's basketball edition. The teams have split the last two years with each team defending home court in 2022 and each team winning on the road in 2021.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

WSU baseball: Brian Green takes deep dive on Coug roster

THERE MAY NOT be a ton of returners but Washington State baseball coach Brian Green is bullish on the outlook for the Cougars in 2023 and he explained why on Tuesday. It seems wild that baseball season is just nine days away, but Washington State begins its season next Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. against Villanova in Peoria, Ariz. WSU live stream will carry the game as Wazzu continues its partnership with the Seattle Mariners to play games at the latter's spring training venue.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Washington Starts Season At Mark Campbell Invitational; At LMU

SEATTLE – The No. 14 Washington softball program begins its 2023 campaign at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. held at Bill Barber Field. The Huskies will start the season with a tough road trip. The Dawgs will face No. 16 Duke to open the season on Thursday and over the next three days face San Jose State and Liberty (Friday), No. 1 Oklahoma (Saturday) and Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Sunday.
IRVINE, CA
247Sports

San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football

USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Five-star TE Duce Robinson sets decision deadline

LOS ANGELES — With the word Dodgers embroidered across his chest and the No. 40 on his back, Duce Robinson put on his cap and returned to the baseball field this past weekend. As college football coaches await the final decision of the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy