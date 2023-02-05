Lori Locust joins Titans as defensive quality control assistant

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township grad Lori Locust only spent about two weeks away from an NFL franchise before finding a new gig.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Locust had agreed to a deal to become a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans Saturday afternoon, and Locust confirmed the news herself via Twitter later in the afternoon expressing excitement in joining Mike Vrabel’s staff. Locust will operate as a defensive quality control assistant with the Titans.

The Susquehanna Township graduate becomes the first full time female coach for the Titans in franchise history. Before making history with Tennessee, Locust became the first female position coach in NFL history in 2019 when she was hired as an assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Locust was fired from Tampa Bay back on January 19 after serving four seasons with the Bucs. Locust won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2021. The Buccaneers were top ten in the NFL in sacks in all four seasons Locust served as a defensive line assistant (2019-2022).

The Titans are coming off a 7-10 season, missing the playoffs in the final week of the regular season after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 in Week 18 with the AFC South title up for grabs. Tennessee ranked 23rd in the NFL in total defense in 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.