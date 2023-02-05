Rush-Henrietta School District employee accused of inappropriate contact with student, arrested

Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Monroe County deputies say front door of Panorama Plaza business was smashed
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at Quicklee’s Convenience Store in Penfield on Wednesday. Deputies responded around midnight and found the front door smashed at the business in Panorama Plaza. Deputies then began searching the building for suspects, set up a perimeter, and conducted a K9 search.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
RPD: Male struck with firearm while getting robbed on Orange St.
The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet.
MCSO: Dave & Buster’s employee attacked, injured, by group of minors
MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Greece Police officer sues town, police department, and town leaders over handling of former chief’s crash
GREECE, N.Y. – The veteran Greece Police officer, who asked the district attorney to investigate his then-police chief after the chief crashed a town-issued SUV, has filed a lawsuit against the town, police department, supervisor, and deputy supervisor. Casey Voelkl says he became a “scapegoat” in the wake of...
RPD: Gunfire strikes home containing children on Shelter St.
The kids ranged from four to 16 years old. No injuries were reported.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man accused of domestic violence arrested for carrying a ghost gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of domestic violence was arrested after Rochester Police say they found him with a “ghost gun”, a self-assembled firearm. According to RPD, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital on Feb. 2 to speak with a domestic violence victim with multiple injuries to her face. She said 18-year-old Ziamyre Crosby hit her in the face with his fists and with a gun.
Greece police officer sues town, department, Supervisor Reilich over whistleblower ‘retaliation’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Officer Casey Voelkl has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Greece, Greece Police Department, Supervisor Bill Reilich, and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini for what he calls “retaliation” against him in the wake of former Chief Drew Forsythe’s DWAI crash. Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while […]
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Dave & Busters employee attacked by a group of juveniles
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an employee of Dave and Busters was attacked by a group of juveniles on Saturday night. Deputies responded to Dave and Busters on Miracle Mile Drive in Henrietta around 9 p.m. after getting reports of a fight. MCSO said...
WHEC TV-10
RPD looks for suspect after man struck in head with gun and robbed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was struck in the head with a gun during a robbery on Monday night. Police say the robbery happened at Orange Street off Orchard Street around 11 p.m. When the victim in his 40s was hit in the head, the gun discharged but no one was shot.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County deputies say man was arrested after chase involving stolen car
CASTILE, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a chase involving a stolen car on Feb. 1. Clinton R. Browne, 48, was arrested after the chase that started in Livingston County ended in Wyoming County, in the Town of Castile. Deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby
A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
13 WHAM
Juveniles accused of attacking employee at Dave & Buster's in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee from Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall is recovering after allegedly being attacked by a group of juveniles Saturday night. Deputies said a group of approximately 20 juveniles had been causing issues throughout the night. Employees said they asked the group to leave, but...
Cheektowaga officer hospitalized following car chase
Cheektowaga Police say they were helping another police agency with a vehicle pursuit when an officer deployed stop sticks at Union Road near the 33 to try to end the chase.
Man killed after getting struck by car on Lake Avenue
The area of Lake Avenue has since re-opened after the investigation.
iheart.com
Man Injured in Robbery on Rochester's West Side
Rochester police are investigating a mugging that left a man with a head injury. It happened late last night on Orange Street, on the city's west side. Police say the robber hit the man in the head with a gun. The gun went off, and activated the ShotSpotter system, but...
