dicksonpost.com
Lawsuit filed against Water Authority of Dickson Creek over Lick Creek records
Community environmental group Friends of Lick Creek, along with its co-founder Rodes Hart, filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 30, in Dickson County Chancery Court against the Water Authority of Dickson County, claiming the public utility failed to fulfill multiple open records requests. FLC Media Contact Siena London said in...
WKRN
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
whvoradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
smokeybarn.com
Looking For A New Doctor? Dr. Browning Now Accepting New Primary Care Patients At Springfield’s Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Matthew Browning, MD, and his staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care in Springfield are pleased to announce they are once again accepting new primary care patients. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Browning has been caring for patients in Springfield and Robertson County for more than 20 years and has been recognized numerous times as one of the best family physicians in the area.
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
Woman killed, TDOT contractor injured in crash on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that left one dead and another injured in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
WKRN
Barricaded man at Columbia home
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
Tennessee Tribune
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program
The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
wilsonpost.com
Providence Church pays off Compassionate Hands’ mortgage
Since the end of January non-profit homeless shelter Compassionate Hands in Lebanon is debt free after Providence Church in Mt. Juliet blessed it with a $190,000 check to fully pay off the mortgage of its Center for Hope & Renewal. Compassionate Hands Minister and Executive Director John Grant said the...
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
WKRN
Truck stolen while on test drive
Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a ‘slap …. Representatives from the John Robert Lewis Legacy Institute and the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation both called the proposed legislation "disrespectful" of the late Congressman's legacy in Nashville. http://bit.ly/3jGoQb4. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents.
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
