BREAKING: Steph Curry's Injury Status In Mavs-Warriors Game

Steph Curry went to the locker room during Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Steph Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest.

Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game. X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI."

On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in California.

During the second half, two-time MVP Steph Curry appeared to get injured and went to the locker room.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on the situation in two tweets .

Andrews ' first tweet: "Stephen Curry limps to the bench after landing awkwardly on his ankle. He's getting looked at by two trainers during the timeout."

Andrews' second tweet : "Curry is going back to the locker room. Looked like it was his left leg that was bugging him -- the same leg that he banged up in Denver."

Curry is in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists (while shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range).

Before exiting, he played 26 minutes and had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists (on 7/11 shooting from the field).

Earlier this season, the nine-time NBA All-Star missed 11 games in a row with a shoulder injury , and he has only missed one game since returning on January 10.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweeted a video of Curry limping back to the locker room.

Via Slater: "Trouble for the Warriors: After further consultation, Steph Curry does go to the locker room with Rick Celebrini. Really limping on that left leg."

The Warriors have won the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons, but they came into the night 26-26 in 52 games (tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference).

Curry was originally on the injury report (as probable) with a leg injury before the game.