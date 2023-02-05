Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
vanquishthefoe.com
Tracking How Former BYU Basketball Players Are Doing at New Schools
BYU has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal the last few years. While some hurt more than others, none of the players have necessarily been world beaters at their new stops. Below we take a look at the former BYU Hoops players that are currently playing...
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s basketball gears up for last season push
With six games remaining in the regular season, BYU women’s basketball currently sits at 12-11 to open the Amber Whiting era in Provo, with an important February stretch ahead for the Cougars. Looking to this year’s final six contests, BYU will face familiar foes in Santa Clara, Portland and...
BYU Newsnet
BYU gymnastics falls to SUU
BYU gymnastics falls short to No.22 Southern Utah on Friday evening at the America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah. The Cougars started the night off on the uneven bars. The freshman Jayda Lealaogata from Chino Valley, Arizona made her debut on the apparatus. Lealaogata started off strong with a score of 9.675. Anna Bramblett (9.900) and Lindsey Hunter (9.925) both scored a newe career high on bars. Hunter had the highest bar score of the meet, earning her first overall. Anyssa Alvarado closed out the first rotation with a 9.800.
kslsports.com
ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season
PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
247Sports
Looking at BYU's Preferred Walk-On Class of 2023
Preferred walk-ons don't get the publicity that scholarship players do. The NCAA still has the bewildering rule that prevents NCAA head coaches from talking about them at all on National Signing Day, so most PWOs never get their time in the sun. While it's true that most don't end up making a huge impact on the field, they are a valuable and critical piece of any college football program.
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: BYU students build an igloo at JFSB
(Video courtesy of Jaden, a Junior at BYU) A group of BYU students dug a hole into one of the snow piles around the BYU campus during the first week of February. One student saw a pile of snow made by tractors in the JFSB courtyard and put together a group chat of people who would be interested in helping him build a snow hut. The group of students came to campus after dark to build, and later that night, BYU Security arrived and sent them home.
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
Tiger Woods to design first Utah golf course
Tiger Woods is coming to Park City and he's bringing a golf course with him; designing a new 18-hole golf course, his first in Utah and the entire Mountain West.
1310kfka.com
CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine
Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Tiger Woods reveals new 18-hole course design for Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — The Marcella Club announced a new collaboration with Tiger Woods and his golf course design company, TGR Design®. A new Championship 18-hole golf course will be […]
ksl.com
How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors
SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
BYU Newsnet
Minerva Teichert estate sues The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU Museum of Art
Tim Teichert, a grandson of the late Latter-day Saint artist Minerva Teichert, is suing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as BYU and the BYU Museum of Art for copyright infringement. In a complaint filed on Jan. 30, Tim Teichert accused the Church and affiliated organizations...
ksl.com
Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store
PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
BYU Newsnet
Provo city creates motel voucher program to protect unsheltered residents from winter weather
The Community Action Services and Food Bank in conjunction with the Provo City Police Department created an emergency motel voucher program for unsheltered individuals in Provo. The program provides unsheltered Provo residents with vouchers to stay a night in a motel to escape the cold and winter weather. “Our emergency...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
ABC 4
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities …. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and three more are in...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
