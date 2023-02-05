ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 Hillside High School students hospitalized after shooting on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road.. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died. Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that the two adult victims have been identified. Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

8-year-old death being investigated in Nash County, sheriff’s office says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-year-old was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. While being transported to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the child just before 4:30...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
