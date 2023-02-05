Read full article on original website
Raleigh teen recovers at UNC Burn Unit after fire destroys family home
A family lost everything in a Raleigh fire, including the family dog. Yet this mom is thankful firefighters worked to save her 16-year-old daughter, who is seriously injured but alive.
cbs17
Some tenants say smoke alarms didn’t alert them to fire in their Raleigh apartment building Sunday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After flames tore through a Raleigh apartment building this weekend, some people who live there want to know why their smoke alarms didn’t go off. Fire and water damaged several units in the building at 9401 Prince George Lane and sent four people from the building and a firefighter to the hospital, according to fire officials.
cbs17
Apartment building displaced in midnight blaze; firefighters had to evacuate because of flames, Raleigh officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A whole apartment building was displaced after a midnight fire in Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 12 a.m. Sunday, fire crews said they were called to an apartment building on the 4700 block of Walden Pond Drive, an area part of the Walden Woods Condominiums.
cbs17
‘This is just devastation’: Families across Raleigh displaced after 4 different fires in 8 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families throughout Raleigh are displaced on Sunday after four fires broke out all within a 24-hour period. “When I opened the gate, I almost had a heart attack, because flames were coming out of here, flames were just billowing out the front door, I mean literally just billowing out,” Mona Cummings said.
cbs17
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
cbs17
Durham fire chief, an ex-search and rescue specialist, says ‘Godspeed and good luck’ to teams helping quake-stricken Turkey
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Premier U.S. search and rescue teams are on their way to help the recovery efforts in Turkey following a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday. One of the teams is Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1 from Fairfax County, Virginia. Before becoming Durham’s fire chief,...
cbs17
Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
cbs17
2 Hillside High School students hospitalized after shooting on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road.. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
WATCH: Suspect fires rifle during North Carolina road-rage incident
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
cbs17
Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
WRAL
Raleigh girl in critical condition after apartment fire, friend raises $10K on her behalf
As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for Anastasia Hall and her family. As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for Anastasia Hall and her family.
cbs17
Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
cbs17
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died. Fayetteville police announced Wednesday that the two adult victims have been identified. Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and 33-year-old Johnathan Alexander McMillian, both...
cbs17
Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
cbs17
8-year-old death being investigated in Nash County, sheriff’s office says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-year-old was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. While being transported to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the child just before 4:30...
cbs17
WATCH: Woman shot while gunmen try to steal her car at a Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in stable condition in a hospital after the Fayetteville Police Department said she was shot four times as two people attempted to steal her car. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at Cumberland’s Food Mart at 432 Cumberland Street in...
cbs17
Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
