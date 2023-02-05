ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police seek info after woman shot dead in Doral hotel

DORAL, Fla. – Homicide detectives were seeking information about a woman killed in a Doral hotel Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Wednesday. According to MDPD, Doral police officers found Maritza Ceballos-Henrique, 57, also known as Lisa Ceballos, shot dead just before 11:25 a.m. at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 8720 NW 33rd St., just off 87th Avenue.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate

There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 62-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. He was last seen wearing a...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Truck fire in Hialeah Gardens under control

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles were left damaged after one was completely engulfed by flames. A truck somehow ignited in the area of 98th Street and Northwest 80th Avenue, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m. The fire happened in a warehouse district, where a lot containers and exposed parcels...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood police searching for 2 missing teens

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for two teenage girls. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located on 1705 Van Buren Street.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy