WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
Click10.com
Police seek info after woman shot dead in Doral hotel
DORAL, Fla. – Homicide detectives were seeking information about a woman killed in a Doral hotel Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Wednesday. According to MDPD, Doral police officers found Maritza Ceballos-Henrique, 57, also known as Lisa Ceballos, shot dead just before 11:25 a.m. at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 8720 NW 33rd St., just off 87th Avenue.
Man arrested for 6 Crimes, Including Assault and Burglary, after Shooting Glass Door at Estranged Wife’s Home in Coral Springs
A man was arrested and charged with six crimes after his estranged wife reported he shot out the sliding glass door of her Coral Springs home. After a short police chase, David Kwami Bonelli, 49, Miramar, was arrested on February 1 on six charges, including felony aggravated assault with a deadly firearm and burglary.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Gang member shoots at duo in broad daylight after argument at shopping plaza
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A known gang member and convicted felon was arrested Monday after he shot at two people last month following an argument at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Luis Alfredo Guanche, 30, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of being...
NBC Miami
Mom and Son Arrested After Stolen Truck, Carjacked SUV Crash While Fleeing Police in Doral, Hialeah
A mother and son are facing charges after authorities said they were involved in a stolen truck crashing while fleeing police in Doral and a carjacked SUV crashing while fleeing police in Hialeah, officials said. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, and his mother, 42-year-old Martha Herrera-Tapia, were both arrested after the...
Click10.com
Florida City Elementary School placed on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 500 block of Northwest...
WSVN-TV
4th officer faces judge after forging documents for ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - A fourth person connected to a case involving two ex-Hialeah Police officers faced a judge, Wednesday. Juan Prieto Confina is accused of notarizing an affidavit without the victim’s permission. Defendant Ali Amin Saleh allegedly coerced the victim into signing the document. On Wednesday, officers Rafael Otano...
WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
WSVN-TV
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate
There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 62-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. He was last seen wearing a...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
Deerfield News
ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to a grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have...
WSVN-TV
Truck fire in Hialeah Gardens under control
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles were left damaged after one was completely engulfed by flames. A truck somehow ignited in the area of 98th Street and Northwest 80th Avenue, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m. The fire happened in a warehouse district, where a lot containers and exposed parcels...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police searching for 2 missing teens
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for two teenage girls. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located on 1705 Van Buren Street.
WSVN-TV
1 detained following deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood
(WSVN) - Police are actively investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning. They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of the...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
