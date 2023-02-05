Chief Dale announces 3 arrests in daytime burglaries committed in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood on the afternoon of January 31, 2023. Dashawn Sims (18) of Columbia and two juveniles ages 15&16 were taken into custody without incident, early this morning and with the assistance of the City of Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. “Our Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case from the moment they received it and because of their diligent efforts as well as the other agencies involved, all 3 suspects were identified and apprehended. The Beacon Hill Neighborhood as well as the Citizens of Irmo can sleep peacefully tonight knowing these dangerous persons are where they belong.”

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO