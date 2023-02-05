Read full article on original website
3 teens arrested for setting off 'Molotov cocktail' at South Carolina school
LEXINGTON, S.C. - Authorities in Lexington County, South Carolina, arrested and charged three teenagers for setting off a "Molotov cocktail" outside an elementary school late on January 29. Video released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department shows the three suspects walking across the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Elementary School...
Student charged in threats against Lexington County schools
A 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student has been charged in connection with the Feb. 2 threats made to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the student communicated electronically about a bomb being placed in the schools. The name of the student will not be released because he is under age 18. He has been charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, providing false information regarding a destructive device and two counts of disturbing schools.
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
Irmo Police Make Arrests in Beacon Hill Burglaries
Chief Dale announces 3 arrests in daytime burglaries committed in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood on the afternoon of January 31, 2023. Dashawn Sims (18) of Columbia and two juveniles ages 15&16 were taken into custody without incident, early this morning and with the assistance of the City of Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. “Our Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case from the moment they received it and because of their diligent efforts as well as the other agencies involved, all 3 suspects were identified and apprehended. The Beacon Hill Neighborhood as well as the Citizens of Irmo can sleep peacefully tonight knowing these dangerous persons are where they belong.”
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The wreck is cleared but traffic lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are...
Police Looking For Suspects Who Threw Molotov Cocktail On School Campus
(Lexington, SC) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people who threw a Molotov cocktail on an elementary school campus. Police say the three male suspects climbed the roof and threw the Molotov cocktail, which exploded when it hit the pavement. The suspects then left the area...
Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville. According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Deputies...
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
3 men wanted for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school campus, deputies say
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities are looking for three male suspects who threw a Molotov cocktail. on an elementary school campus, according to Lexington County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Surveillance video of the Pleasant Hill Elementary Molotov cocktail incident) Deputies say the incident happened on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill...
Woman’s Body Found In Donation Bin May Have Been There For ‘Months’: Police
The body of a woman may have been left inside a donation bin for months, according to South Carolina police. Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) officials said the body was located in the bin off Highway 1, in Lugoff, after a passer-by smelled a bad odor on Saturday, December 31. Investigators initially believed the body might have been someone
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
Teen stabbed newly adoptive parents, killing one, deputies say
ELGIN, S.C. — A 15-year-old accused of stabbing two people on Monday, had officially been adopted by the victims just a week before, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison of Elgin was killed, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Her husband was treated for...
Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two reported Airport High School is on a modified schedule after a search by law enforcement. Investigators cleared the building for a safe return after a search. The district said the school will have a modified meal schedule to ensure all students receive lunch. Instruction...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Individual Arrested in Neighborhood Shooting Incident
Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Darian Kristopher Riley, age 22 of Columbia, for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling in relation to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 10:40...
