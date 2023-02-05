ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Local Sports: LaRocca joins Hall; Mason rallies past Bears

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

Summerfield graduate Jamie LaRocca, who has spent time coaching at both Summerfield and Whiteford, has been inducted into the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

LaRocca has a sterling 229-70 record over 32 seasons of coaching boys track and field.

His teams own five top 10 finishes in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals including fourth in 2022, third in 2008, second in 2006, and a state championship in 2007.

In the MITCA dual-meet state meet, his Summerfield teams qualified for the state finals 10 consecutive seasons including a championship in 2014.

Last year’s team was a Regional champion and achieved Academic All-State recognition.

PREP BASKETBALL

Mason pulls away

ERIE – Kaylie Bash took over in the fourth quarter to pull away from Jefferson for a 49-39 victory Saturday.

Mason led just 31-27 heading into the final period, but Bash poured in 15 of her game-high 21 points down the stretch.

“She did a great job of getting to the basket and finishing strong,” Mason coach Josh Sweigert said. “She made her way to the free-throw line and finished well there. She took over the game offensively for us in the final quarter.”

Bailey Meiring added 11 points for the 5-12 Eagles.

Grace Jones scored 12 points to lead 4-11 Jefferson.

Mason7101418–49

Jefferson751512–39

ERIE MASON: Trainor 1 2-7 4, Meiring 3 (3) 2-2 11, Worden 1 0-2 2, Bash 7 (1) 6-10 21, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Langenderfer 2 (2) 0-0 6, Stachowski 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 (6) 11-25 49.

JEFFERSON: Ledger 0 0-1 0, A. Boggs 2 (1) 1-2 6, Hintz 1 2-4 4, C. Boggs 3 0-2 6, Gennoe 2 (1) 1-4 6, Jones 3 6-12 12, Maitland 2 (2) 0-0 5. Totals 13 (3) 10-25 39.

PREP WRESTLING

Vikings grab second

ADRIAN – Dundee’s junior varsity squad nearly came away with the title in the Adrian Madison Invitational with 227.5 points. The host school won with 230.

Bryan Sterling (106), Mason Haines (113), Jeremy Amrhein (120), Rocco Redmon (144), and Trey Parker (157) were crowned champions and Ashton Viers (113), Donny Beaufait (138) and Owen Motylinski (150) were second.

RJ Cicero (175) was fourth for Erie Mason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Laingsburg, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Portland High School basketball team will have a game with Laingsburg High School on February 06, 2023, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LAINGSBURG, MI
wkar.org

Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Previewing Major 2023 Lenawee County Road Commission Projects

Lenawee County, MI – There are several substantial projects on tap for the Lenawee County Road Commission during the upcoming construction season. Managing Director Scott Merillat was on View Point Saturday morning and detailed the work to be done…. Merillat continued…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Giant cinnamon rolls take up an entire plate at Chubby’s Café

SPRINGPORT, MI – Chubby’s Café has become known as the spot in the village of Springport to grab consistent and great meals. The café has been open since 2012, after previous owners reached out to Ken and Deanna Rogers to take over what was then called Centennial House. Chubby’s Café has been a staple for breakfast, lunch and dinner since, Ken said.
SPRINGPORT, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy