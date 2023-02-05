ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDKOB_0kcuPDUv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036ehY_0kcuPDUv00 Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) cowers in terror behind an officer at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. Now he's passing out assault rifle lapel pins to his colleagues.

Twitter critics incensed Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) is handing out assault rifle lapel pins to his colleagues amid horrific mass shootings are now circulating a photo of a panicked Clyde hiding from violent insurrectionists at the Capitol.

In the photo, Clyde — a look of utter terror on his face — cowers behind a Capitol officer pointing a gun at the door of the House chambers prepared for the insurrectionists to burst in after they stormed the Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021.

Clyde is also photographed helping shove furniture against the door to keep out the Donald Trump supporters. One Twitter wit suggested that maybe Clyde distribute lapel pins of barricades — not assault rifles — to his colleagues.

Clyde has been raked by Democrats and others after distributing the lapel pins of rifles to Republican lawmakers in the House.

Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) have both been photographed wearing the pins . Luna did so on Monday less than 48 hours after a mass shooting in her state that injured 11 people, two of them critically. There were six mass shootings in Florida in January .

Appalled Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) told a reporter this week: “Anybody can wear whatever they want, but you have to have some common decency .”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) asked Clyde on Twitter: “ Are you hear [ sic ] for the kids or the killers? ” He added: “Mr. Clyde just gave us the answer.”

Clyde, the owner of a major Georgia gun retailer who profits from gun use, quipped in a tweet that he had “ triggered” Democrats ” with his pins extolling assault rifles, which he wears. He said they’re intended to express support for the Second Amendment.

That drew out a flood of photos on Twitter of the terrified Clyde on Jan. 6, with one critic mocking: “Were you triggered here?”

Clyde insisted after the storming of the Capitol that the insurrectionists were merely “tourists” walking through the historic building. It’s not clear why he was compelled to help barricade the House chamber from tourists.

Clyde was one of only three members of the House, all Republicans, who last year voted against making lynching a federal hate crime .

Comments / 213

Chris Rossignol
3d ago

Clyde is a coward and an absolute disgrace. Welcome to today's GOP. A party I will no longer support bc of lawmakers like Clyde.

Reply(1)
117
Daniel Rosa
3d ago

Its true, they can wear what they want. At the same time they can let us know how they feel by replacing the American flag. Of course its disturbing, these politicians do it. for money.

Reply(6)
58
Patricia Yakemonis
3d ago

They don't want to lose their money coming from the NRA! They care more for the almighty dollar than their constituents lives!

Reply(25)
108
Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Called Out For Heavily Editing Photo — See The Questionable Snap

It looks like Donald Trump was caught red-handed editing his own photo. On Monday, January 30, Ron Filipkowski uploaded a photo of the 76-year-old posing with some fans while out and about. "Trump's social media guy got a little carried away on the photoshopped physique today," he wrote. Others then shared the original photo of the former president with his stomach protruding. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the moment. One person wrote, "Body double," while another said, "Damn ... Donny has 'miracously' lost about 65-70 pounds."A third person said, Look at the different colors of his arms and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

263K+
Followers
15K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy