FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in North Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another "Ask a Trooper" question and answer. Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Bill addressing South Dakota's teacher shortage deferred
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota House Education Committee voted Wednesday to defer a bill addressing teacher shortages so the sponsor could improve it. House Bill 1214, sponsored by Rep. Tim Reisch, R-Howard, appropriates $1 from general revenue to the Department of Education to address “the rising number of teacher vacancies throughout elementary and secondary schools in this state.” It also states the DOE secretary “shall approve vouchers and the state auditor shall draw warrants to pay expenditures authorized by this Act.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Officials: Jamaica policeman charged with abduction, rape
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say they have charged a police officer with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop. A statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force Wednesday says it happened in late January. It says the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not prosecuting the woman for an unidentified traffic violation. It says the officer then allegedly took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her. Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn't indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.
