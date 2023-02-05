ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Believes Reba McEntire Could ‘Run the World’

By Katie Rook
 3 days ago

As someone who knows her stuff, Reba McEntire could “run the world,” at least according to fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini . She’s gotten to know McEntire and thinks the “Fancy” singer is the perfect candidate to lead a country-music-powered cabinet of all-stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSclj_0kcuNtLT00
Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini | Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Reba McEntire threw her support behind Kelsea Ballerini

At age 15, Ballerini moved to Nashville with dreams of being a star, and she landed her first record contract when she was 19. She knew she’d made it a few years later when she received a text from a mutual friend of McEntire’s that said, “Are you in Nashville? Reba wants to grab a drink.” ( AP News ).

The “I Quit Drinking” singer agreed and said she was “so glad” for the time with McEntire. And that wasn’t just because they were getting ready to perform a duet of her song, “Legends,” at the CMA Awards that year.

“… We didn’t even talk about music,” Ballerini said of their time together in 2017. “We just hung out and got to know each other.”

However, it was “so not casual,” she also made evident ( ABC News ). “I’m a fan before I’m an artist,” she said, adding that performing with the Reba star “was like an award in itself.”

“We practiced but also went to dinner. That was her idea,” Ballerini said. “She is such a pro. She is always just calming because she has done it before.”

Kelsea Ballerini believes Reba McEntire is efficient enough to ‘run the world,’ and Dolly Parton could be second in command

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5LsM_0kcuNtLT00
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM

When it was all said and done, McEntire seemingly left a great impression on Ballerini. While talking to RADIO.com’s Kelly Ford ( CMT ), Ballerini laid out her dream cabinet made up of the “First Women of Country,” and she put McEntire in charge.

“Reba has her s*** together,” she explained. “She could run the world, I believe it.”

As for Ballerini’s choice for McEntire’s vice president? She noted Dolly Parton is a good fit because she’s done it all and has the experience. But she also might like some time off. She said, “Dolly’s like, ‘Listen, I’ve already basically run the world, so I’m here if you need me.'”

On a related note, McEntire said that Parton inspires her daily , which would help in this scenario.

Ballerini also had big names in mind for other roles: Shania Twain as the Secretary of the Treasury because she’s “good with money,” and Trisha Yearwood as the Secretary of Education. “Trisha has really shown up for a lot of new, younger artists to help, educate, and empower,” she shared.

Reba McEntire thinks Kelsea Ballerini is a ‘terrific young lady’

Speaking to CMT before her 2017 duet with Ballerini, McEntire put her official stamp of approval on her stage partner. The Hammer star said, “We’ve gotten to meet, and I think she’s a terrific young lady, very talented singer-songwriter, and I love the song [‘Legends’].”

She wasn’t done gushing there. She added, “I’ve seen the video, and it is just so emotional. I hope everybody likes our performance as much as I’m going to enjoy getting to sing with her.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

