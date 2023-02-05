ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when he was shot, deputies say....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Body found in Orlando retention pond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police were called to an Orlando retention pond on Tuesday morning for a report of a body. Orlando police say the unidentified body was found in the area of 1100 West Pine Street. Officials say it is not clear if foul play was involved.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Child, 3, shot while strapped in car seat at Orlando-area apartment complex, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being shot at an Orange County apartment complex, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the Hidden Creek Villas just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported that a 3-year-old had been shot. A FOX 35 News crew observed that a section of Rivertree Circle was blocked off with crime scene tape.
fox35orlando.com

Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Alleged street racers caught doing donuts in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando residents are not happy about hearing loud street racing while they are trying to sleep. It's a quiet night, but over the weekend neighbors said a major intersection was blocked as a group of street racers took over the road. "Sounded like they were racing, full-blown like you’re at NASCAR they were cranking it," said Joe Gibson.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead

When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
APOPKA, FL

