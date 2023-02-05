Read full article on original website
WESH
Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when he was shot, deputies say....
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
WESH
Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
WESH
Body found in Orlando retention pond
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police were called to an Orlando retention pond on Tuesday morning for a report of a body. Orlando police say the unidentified body was found in the area of 1100 West Pine Street. Officials say it is not clear if foul play was involved.
Police: Orlando man facing 2 counts of attempted homicide after beating pregnant girlfriend, child
Orlando police charged a man with two counts of attempted homicide Monday after they say he nearly beat his pregnant girlfriend and a child to death.
fox35orlando.com
Body found in retention pond near Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in downtown Orlando early Tuesday morning. Several Orlando police officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of W. Pine Street near Exploria Stadium. First responders were originally called out for a water rescue....
fox35orlando.com
Child, 3, shot while strapped in car seat at Orlando-area apartment complex, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being shot at an Orange County apartment complex, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the Hidden Creek Villas just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported that a 3-year-old had been shot. A FOX 35 News crew observed that a section of Rivertree Circle was blocked off with crime scene tape.
3-year-old in car seat shot in Orange County, deputies say
A child was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon, Orange County officials said.
2 moms continue to plead for justice week after sons shot dead in Orange County
A mother is pleading for justice one week after her son’s murder.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says
A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
WESH
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
WESH
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
fox35orlando.com
Osceola Sheriff: Man, woman dead outside home in possible murder-suicide in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a father asking for deputies to check on his son at home on Kaiser Avenue near Quail Roost Road because the son was reportedly upset.
WESH
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
WESH
Second family files wrongful death lawsuit after 13-year-old Orlando boy dies at rowing practice
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two families have filed wrongful death lawsuits after two Orlando boys died after rowing practice. Twelve-year-old Langston Rodriguez-Sane and 13-year-old Gavin Christman drowned in Lake Fairview last September. On Tuesday, Christman’s father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Orlando Rowing Club, College Park Lions Club,...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Alleged street racers caught doing donuts in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando residents are not happy about hearing loud street racing while they are trying to sleep. It's a quiet night, but over the weekend neighbors said a major intersection was blocked as a group of street racers took over the road. "Sounded like they were racing, full-blown like you’re at NASCAR they were cranking it," said Joe Gibson.
WESH
Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
theapopkavoice.com
Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead
When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
