ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being shot at an Orange County apartment complex, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the Hidden Creek Villas just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported that a 3-year-old had been shot. A FOX 35 News crew observed that a section of Rivertree Circle was blocked off with crime scene tape.

23 HOURS AGO