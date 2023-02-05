ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
brickunderground.com

New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
wwnytv.com

Hospital CEO on vaccine litigation: ‘What do we do to move forward?’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been three weeks since a State Supreme Court judge ruled New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional. Where does it stand now and what does one hospital leader think?. Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center didn’t lose...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Hot 99.1

Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
CNY News

Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023

Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
KISS 104.1

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
Hot 99.1

‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
Syracuse.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

