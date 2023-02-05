Read full article on original website
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Frontline nurses say they were promised but never paid bonuses
Billions of bonuses were promised but never paid to some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic: front line nurses. Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side went to bat to get them paid.
wwnytv.com
Hospital CEO on vaccine litigation: ‘What do we do to move forward?’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been three weeks since a State Supreme Court judge ruled New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional. Where does it stand now and what does one hospital leader think?. Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center didn’t lose...
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat
Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued one new executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb 6, Hochul has issued five executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week...
mcknightshomecare.com
Governor’s budget represents setback for workers, NY home care advocates argue
New York home care advocates claim Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) proposed 2024 fiscal year budget would worsen the state’s direct care crisis. The New York Caring Majority blasted a proposal that would freeze home care workers’ hourly wages at $18, regardless of an increase in New York’s minimum wage.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?
Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
wwnytv.com
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023
Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel
It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws
Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
