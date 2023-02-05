ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

UMD’s Gabbie Hughes named WCHA Player of the Week

On Monday Gabbie Hughes was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Forward of the Week, for the second time this season. In the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) women’s hockey 4-3 overtime win over MSU-Mankato Friday she posted a goal and two assists, including the clutch third period goal to tie the game.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown boy’s hockey tops Rock Ridge

The Hermantown boy’s hockey team defeated Rock Ridge on Tuesday 6-1, improving to 19-2-1 on the season. The Wolverines now fall to a record of 13-7 after the loss. Hermantown scored three goals to open the first period of play. The second of which came off the stick of...
WDIO-TV

Girls prep hockey section seedings released

Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

County Seat Theater Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’

County Seat Theater is getting ready to close their production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ with final performances set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. For ticket information you can check out their website here. The Cloquet based company has been bringing their...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Kraus-Anderson completes construction of new Rock Ridge Career Academy High School

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company’s Duluth office has completed construction on Rock Ridge Career Academy High School, which utilizes a new model of education career pathways and opportunities for students to explore different occupations and identify potential careers. The 280,000-square-foot school is part of Rock Ridge Public School’s extensive set of...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Mountain Iron afternoon house fire

Sunday around 1:10pm multiple fire departments responded to a house fire located in rural Mountain Iron. The blaze was reported around 1:10 p.m. on Oriole Avenue. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Crews are still investigation the situation.
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
WDIO-TV

DLH implements upgraded parking system

Next time you visit the Duluth International Airport, there will be a new-and-improved parking system. DLH is planning to launch their new system on February 8, featuring a cashless and cashier-less system to allow for contact-free payment from entry to exit. Customers will see a new ticket station at the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Police: One man in custody after double stabbing in Virginia

Virginia police are investigating a double stabbing from Monday evening. The department sent out a press release saying that they responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South around 5:00p.m. They had been advised that the people involved knew each other, and there had been a fight before the stabbing.
VIRGINIA, MN

