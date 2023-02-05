Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Gabbie Hughes named WCHA Player of the Week
On Monday Gabbie Hughes was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Forward of the Week, for the second time this season. In the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) women’s hockey 4-3 overtime win over MSU-Mankato Friday she posted a goal and two assists, including the clutch third period goal to tie the game.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey tops Rock Ridge
The Hermantown boy’s hockey team defeated Rock Ridge on Tuesday 6-1, improving to 19-2-1 on the season. The Wolverines now fall to a record of 13-7 after the loss. Hermantown scored three goals to open the first period of play. The second of which came off the stick of...
WDIO-TV
Cromwell-Wright girl’s basketball bests Barnum in double OT, Denfeld boy’s take down Two Harbors
The Cromwell-Wright girl’s basketball team beat Barnum in double overtime 56-53, while Duluth Denfeld boy’s topped Two Harbors 87-70. The Cardinals had handed Barnum one of their only two losses earlier this season winning 62-49 in December, they now account for two of three blemishes. In Duluth Denfeld...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet basketball’s Mayorga, football’s McCray and Omenge sign college commitments
On Tuesday three Lumberjack athletes signed their college commitments out of Cloquet High School. Marco Mayorga committed to play basketball at Rainy River College, he averages 6.5 Points per game. Plus Mesabi Range College football will be getting two teammates, as both tight end Jaxson McCray and running back Alex...
WDIO-TV
Girls prep hockey section seedings released
Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
WDIO-TV
County Seat Theater Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’
County Seat Theater is getting ready to close their production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ with final performances set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. For ticket information you can check out their website here. The Cloquet based company has been bringing their...
WDIO-TV
Kraus-Anderson completes construction of new Rock Ridge Career Academy High School
Kraus-Anderson Construction Company’s Duluth office has completed construction on Rock Ridge Career Academy High School, which utilizes a new model of education career pathways and opportunities for students to explore different occupations and identify potential careers. The 280,000-square-foot school is part of Rock Ridge Public School’s extensive set of...
WDIO-TV
Mountain Iron afternoon house fire
Sunday around 1:10pm multiple fire departments responded to a house fire located in rural Mountain Iron. The blaze was reported around 1:10 p.m. on Oriole Avenue. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Crews are still investigation the situation.
WDIO-TV
DLH implements upgraded parking system
Next time you visit the Duluth International Airport, there will be a new-and-improved parking system. DLH is planning to launch their new system on February 8, featuring a cashless and cashier-less system to allow for contact-free payment from entry to exit. Customers will see a new ticket station at the...
WDIO-TV
Police: One man in custody after double stabbing in Virginia
Virginia police are investigating a double stabbing from Monday evening. The department sent out a press release saying that they responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South around 5:00p.m. They had been advised that the people involved knew each other, and there had been a fight before the stabbing.
