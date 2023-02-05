Read full article on original website
Related
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
FOX 11 and 41
Scholarships available through Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Outstanding Teen competitions
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program, part of the Miss America Organization, invites contestants from Benton and Franklin Counties to compete for scholarships through the annual Teen, Miss, and Sparkle (formerly Little Sister) competitions. An informational meeting will be held on March 4, at 1 p.m. at Crossview Community...
Tri-Cities shoppers can find the perfect Valentine’s gift at these pop-up markets
From pop-up markets to tried and true favorites, these gifts ideas are sure to impress.
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
425magazine.com
Five Eastern Washington Wine Escapes
Valentine’s Day might have you daydreaming of reconnecting with your love or sparking a flame with someone new. Get away and relax with a date (and a glass of wine) at one of these five Eastern Washington escapes. Wine Flights and Wagon Rides in Richland. At Red Mountain Trails,...
FOX 11 and 41
Pasco’s Kurtzman Park is a testament to region’s Black population
PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
FOX 11 and 41
A Yakima chef is receiving national attention after being nominated for a best chef award
YAKIMA, Wash. – Chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2017 after the couple decided to move to be closer to family. Koommoo is originally from Georgia and attended college at Georgia Tech. Koommoo learned to cook at the Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa. After he...
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 7, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond listed in new store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to close another 150 stores as it continues to reorganize its finances. The planned closures, announced in a regulatory filing Monday, come as the company also said it had struck a deal to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off a bankruptcy filing for now. The fundraising deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
No dental insurance? No problem at free Tri-Cities dental day
Uninsured Tri-Cities area residents can receive one free service, including an extraction or a filling.
nbcrightnow.com
Pacific Power matching energy assistance donations 2-to-1
YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance. “Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
FOX 11 and 41
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids
The EPA says the toxic fuel endangers young children’s health.
Chronicle
Getting People to Yakima Is Main Hurdle in Regional Airport Proposal
Could the letters "YKM" one day be as prominent as the "SEA" seen on labels attached to so many suitcases of Pacific Northwest airline passengers?. The city of Yakima's offer to dramatically expand the capacity and role of the local airport has been frequently discussed during the past month by state officials, lawmakers and members of a committee charged with reducing congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and addressing more air passenger and cargo demand in the state.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
FOX 11 and 41
Under the Valley Film Festival to showcase local artists
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Under the Valley Film Festival will feature 18 films from independent filmmakers across the state of Washington and beyond. The event’s coordinators sifted through 40 submissions of video art and only choosing those that remain relevant to the Yakima Valley. “So, we were careful in the...
Ice Harbor sets closing date for its flagship location. When will the new brewery open?
The long awaited move to their new location down the street is near.
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Comments / 4