Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS Board reveals names of new schools set to open this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board has approved three proposed names of schools set to open this fall. After community input and more than 1,000 online submissions, the Board approved William H. Perry Elementary for its site at 18th and West Broadway; Echo Trail Middle School and Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville barber donates pairs of shoes to the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barber is giving out more than just haircuts to his community. Julius Wilkinson has made it routine to give out pairs of shoes as well. Wilkinson owns Big City Styles on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville. He said the idea to give back to his community started small, just with his own shoes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Union 15' to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in south Louisville is being given new life after it closed its doors less than a month prior. The pizza restaurant of four years had cited a "broken economy" and "extremely high food costs" as the reasons it went under in January. Union 15's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

Here's how you can start the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky Kentuckian will be chosen to win an incredible prize package which includes the honor of starting the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville. The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to name the 2023 "Derby City Fanatic" and receive a one-of-a-kind prize package filled with one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky Kingdom hiring 400 seasonal workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Need a summer job? One of Kentucky's most rollercoaster-filled employers is looking to fill hundreds of positions starting in March. Kentucky Kingdom is now accepting applications for over 400 positions ahead of the 2023 season, according to a Kentucky Kingdom press release. Interested applicants must be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS Board member pushes for metal detectors in schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, board members and the community discussed school safety. Dr. Corrie Shull made a motion for Superintendent Marty Pollio to propose a plan for metal detectors in schools in the April 25 board meeting. He also recommended a task force to address safety issues in the district.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Clarksville to offer millions for the old Colgate property

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The town of Clarksville plans on offering the old Colgate property's current owner $6 million. A resolution titled: "A Resolution Expressing Concern and Requesting Assistance Regarding the Preservation of Historically Significant Structures Located on the Former Colgate-Palmolive Manufacturing Plant Property" passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

