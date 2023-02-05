Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
'One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience': Dinosaur attraction headed to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dinosaurs will be storming Louisville next week. Staring Feb. 17, dinos will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern again with the Dinos Under Louisville attraction. According to a press release, visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through...
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
JCPS Board reveals names of new schools set to open this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board has approved three proposed names of schools set to open this fall. After community input and more than 1,000 online submissions, the Board approved William H. Perry Elementary for its site at 18th and West Broadway; Echo Trail Middle School and Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School.
Louisville barber donates pairs of shoes to the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barber is giving out more than just haircuts to his community. Julius Wilkinson has made it routine to give out pairs of shoes as well. Wilkinson owns Big City Styles on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville. He said the idea to give back to his community started small, just with his own shoes.
Jeff Dunham's 'Still Not Cancelled' tour coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who brings puppets to life is taking his 44-city North American tour, "Still Not Cancelled", to Louisville. Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Standard admission for the show cost about $50 before fees; click...
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are closing the doors on their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no...
New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
Plan approved for old Urban Government Center in Paristown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The massive, but crumbling old urban government center, once the Kentucky Baptist Hospital, got the green light to be the new anchor for the growing Paristown neighborhood along East Broadway on Tuesday night. The Paristown Preservation Trust project would transform the former 10-acre site with apartments,...
'Union 15' to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in south Louisville is being given new life after it closed its doors less than a month prior. The pizza restaurant of four years had cited a "broken economy" and "extremely high food costs" as the reasons it went under in January. Union 15's...
New group of Metro Police officers celebrated with promotions during ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten Louisville Metro Police officers were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel set her expectations high for the new lieutenants and sergeants. “I’m putting you on notice to make sure you are developing the next lieutenants. I need to know...
Hundreds gather for Louisville's Asia Institute-Crane House Lunar New Year celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds rang in the Year of the Rabbit at Mellwood Art Center on Saturday as part of the Asia Institute-Crane House's Lunar New Year celebration. The event featured a six-course meal of elevated modern Asian cuisine and signature drinks, sake and soju tastings, tea tastings and Asian art expression.
Louisville mayor marks Gun Violence Survivors Day, announces first community conversation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg is bringing awareness to the amount of gun violence seen around the U.S. and in our local community. On Monday, he met with those whose lives have been changed by gun violence. They shared stories of hope, but also gave perspective on how...
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
Here's how you can start the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky Kentuckian will be chosen to win an incredible prize package which includes the honor of starting the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville. The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to name the 2023 "Derby City Fanatic" and receive a one-of-a-kind prize package filled with one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences.
Kentucky Kingdom hiring 400 seasonal workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Need a summer job? One of Kentucky's most rollercoaster-filled employers is looking to fill hundreds of positions starting in March. Kentucky Kingdom is now accepting applications for over 400 positions ahead of the 2023 season, according to a Kentucky Kingdom press release. Interested applicants must be...
JCPS Board member pushes for metal detectors in schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, board members and the community discussed school safety. Dr. Corrie Shull made a motion for Superintendent Marty Pollio to propose a plan for metal detectors in schools in the April 25 board meeting. He also recommended a task force to address safety issues in the district.
Rare opposum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A rare opposum was given a second chance at life after being hit by a car in Kentucky. Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news releases from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind "fluffy snowball" look.
'Big wins for us': Louisville's airport celebrates record-setting year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's airport is celebrating a huge, record-setting year. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is marking is third busiest year in 2022, according to an SDF press release. The airport saw more than 3.88 million passengers last year. “Last year, 2022, was a banner year for us...
Clarksville to offer millions for the old Colgate property
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The town of Clarksville plans on offering the old Colgate property's current owner $6 million. A resolution titled: "A Resolution Expressing Concern and Requesting Assistance Regarding the Preservation of Historically Significant Structures Located on the Former Colgate-Palmolive Manufacturing Plant Property" passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0