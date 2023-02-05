WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO