fox5ny.com
Murder suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge. According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.
Off-duty NYPD officer shot during attempted robbery in Brooklyn dies; suspect charged
An off-duty NYPD officer who was shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend has died.
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty NYPD cop
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man allegedly hiding in a Rockland County hotel was arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn on Saturday night. The call of a man shot came in just before 7 p.m. from Ruby St. in the East New York...
Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot in the head while off duty in Brooklyn, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer […]
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
Man accused of fatally striking FDNY EMT with her own ambulance set to stand trial in Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nearly six years after an FDNY EMT and mother of five was fatally struck by her own ambulance in the Bronx, the man accused of getting behind the wheel and killing her is set to face trial starting Wednesday. Opening statements are expected around 10 a.m. in the trial of Jose […]
fox5ny.com
31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street. The...
NYPD officer shot in apparent suicide attempt in Bronx precinct
An NYPD officer was shot inside a Bronx police station Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide attempt.
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
fox5ny.com
2 students, guard shot outside Brooklyn school
NEW YORK - Two students and a security guard were shot outside a charter school in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet St. in the East Williamsburg section. The NYPD had blocked off an intersection as part of the...
Police sources: Officer hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Bronx station house
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx. The officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital, a source said. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life after being shot
NEW YORK - Community and religious leaders came together in Brooklyn on Sunday night to hold a prayer service for the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot by an unknown robber in East New York. The officer, a 5-year veteran of the NYPD, a father, and a husband, was shot...
Fake Con Ed workers bind, rob woman in Brooklyn apartment: police
Two men posing as Con Edison workers bound and gagged a Brooklyn woman during a home invasion robbery late Monday, police said.
NJ cop gets slapped with serious charges after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting
PATERSON — A city police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct after shooting a fleeing man this summer. Officer Jerry Moravek had responded with several other officers to a noise complaint on June 11 at 3:20 a.m. As a small crowd in the street is...
Man, 20, fatally gunned down in Brooklyn; no arrests
A 20-year-old was shot multiple times and killed in front of a Brooklyn home Monday night, police said.
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
Armed robber fires shot while stealing man's Rolex near 30 Rock
The victim was mugged at 6:30 p.m. outside a Starbucks at W. 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza, just a block south of the main plaza, and steps from where the “Today” show films.
Person of interest in custody after woman, 24, found stabbed to death in NJ: prosecutor
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a New Jersey home early Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
hudsontv.com
Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway
Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
