Brooklyn, NY

fox5ny.com

Murder suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge. According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man arrested in shooting of off-duty NYPD cop

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man allegedly hiding in a Rockland County hotel was arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn on Saturday night. The call of a man shot came in just before 7 p.m. from Ruby St. in the East New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot in the head while off duty in Brooklyn, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street. The...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

2 students, guard shot outside Brooklyn school

NEW YORK - Two students and a security guard were shot outside a charter school in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet St. in the East Williamsburg section. The NYPD had blocked off an intersection as part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life after being shot

NEW YORK - Community and religious leaders came together in Brooklyn on Sunday night to hold a prayer service for the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot by an unknown robber in East New York. The officer, a 5-year veteran of the NYPD, a father, and a husband, was shot...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway

Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

