Stow girls basketball holds off late Wadsworth rally to clinch share of Suburban League title

The Middle School Wrestling Championship was held this past weekend at Firestone CLC. A nice crowd was on hand to see the Innes CLC Jaguars capture the team title! Innes is coached by Larry Chambers. Coach Chambers had his team well prepared this season as the Jags also took home the regular season title Innes captured seven individual championships. Hyre CLC finished as this season's runner-up in both the tournament and regular season. Buchtel CLC wrestler Warren Sneed was voted the Gene Calvin Award winner for 2023. Coach Calvin, the legendary former coach at Innes, was on hand to congratulate Warren as this year's recipient. Special thanks to all who helped put together a great tournament under the guidance of director Dan Sandy. We look forward to a great tournament season.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO