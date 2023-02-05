Stow girls basketball holds off late Wadsworth rally to clinch share of Suburban League title

Read full article on original website
No. 8 Stow keeps Suburban League title hopes alive with 53-40 win at No. 23 Nordonia: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While the Greater Cleveland Conference is all but settled with Mentor’s 80-66 win Tuesday night at Brunswick, plenty is still on the line in the Suburban League. Stow-Munroe Falls avenged a triple overtime last month to Nordonia by beating the Knights with the rematch, 53-40,...
OHSAA Division I girls basketball district preview: Favorites, players to watch, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The girls basketball postseason begins this weekend with sectional games, followed by district semifinals and finals. This preview breaks down each area Division I district tournament. There are six Division I districts that include cleveland.com-area teams. The Northeast region was divided into east and west, and...
No. 12 Mentor clinches Greater Cleveland Conference crown, 80-66, at No. 16 Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Defending Brunswick’s 3-point shooting got the better of Mentor for the first two quarters Tuesday night on the road with the Greater Cleveland Conference championship hanging in the balance. It took those two quarters — and 10 3-pointers by Brunswick — for the Cardinals to...
Senate League championship takes center stage Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Senate League boys basketball championship takes center stage for the second straight year at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Defending champion Glenville and Rhodes will be there again Wednesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff that precedes the Cavaliers’ game later that night against the Detroit Pistons.
akronschools.com
Middle School Wrestling Championship
The Middle School Wrestling Championship was held this past weekend at Firestone CLC. A nice crowd was on hand to see the Innes CLC Jaguars capture the team title! Innes is coached by Larry Chambers. Coach Chambers had his team well prepared this season as the Jags also took home the regular season title Innes captured seven individual championships. Hyre CLC finished as this season's runner-up in both the tournament and regular season. Buchtel CLC wrestler Warren Sneed was voted the Gene Calvin Award winner for 2023. Coach Calvin, the legendary former coach at Innes, was on hand to congratulate Warren as this year's recipient. Special thanks to all who helped put together a great tournament under the guidance of director Dan Sandy. We look forward to a great tournament season.
LeBron James’ scoring record is all Northeast Ohio, and 60.2 percent Cleveland: Doug Lesmerises
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a rings culture, LeBron James set a points record Tuesday night. And the sports world stopped to applaud and admire. The record was all Northeast Ohio. And it was 60.2 percent Cleveland.
Akron declares Feb. 8, 2023 as LeBron James Day
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has declared Feb. 8, 2023, as LeBron James Day in the city. The declaration comes as James, a Los Angeles Lakers forward, broke the record for the most career points scored in the NBA during Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His total stands at 38,390 points. It took the 38-year-old Akron native and St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate 20 years to accomplish the feat. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 points during his NBA career. Abdul-Jabbar held the record for nearly four decades.
Local high school baseball players come out for New Balance Future Stars Series
On Saturday morning, 25 high school baseball players got to show off their talents at a New Balance Future Stars Series scout day
2023 Cleveland Guardians promotional schedule released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians’ 2023 promotional schedule includes a José Ramírez bucket cap, ‘Free Shirt Friday,’ four bobbleheads, two jerseys and other giveaways along with tried-and-true fan favorites like Dollar Dog Night, fireworks and more. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10...
Glenville once saved Arvell Reese’s life; now he’s returning the favor by reviving the Ohio State pipeline
CLEVELAND -- It’s always interesting how one person’s decision can impact so much in the world, even things that aren’t part of their consideration. Sometimes those decisions can be the difference between a life of promise and limitless opportunities. Other times it can take you down a...
kentwired.com
Grand openings in downtown Kent
This past Saturday, two unique shops hosted their grand openings in downtown Kent. Both Rocco’s Cupcakes Café and Sun in Leo had busy stores on opening day. The two owners, who are also Kent State Alumnae, spoke about opening their business in Kent. Tv2’s Sydney Brown has the...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Canton
Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
What will it take for Deshaun Watson to get mentioned with elite quarterbacks again? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot’s week at the Super Bowl continues on Tuesday and she starts off Tuesday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast by recapping Opening night and more with Dan Labbe. What was the environment like and what stories is she chasing?. Then, Mary Kay and...
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
Greene Acres celebrates 10 years of garden growth: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The gardeners of Greene Acres will celebrate 10 years of coaxing tomatoes, beans, carrots and all other sorts of produce from the fertile soil of the beloved green space from 4 to 6 p.m. March 28 at Valenti’s Italian Ristorante, 203 E. Royalton Road. The...
