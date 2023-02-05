DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – Despite giving up the game’s first goal, the Laker boys hockey team scored six unanswered to beat the Park Rapids Panthers on Tuesday night at the Kent Freeman Arena 8-3. The Panthers got on the scoreboard 30 seconds into the first period when Jeron Pinoniemi connected with Joey Hilluka on a 2-1 rush to give Park Rapids a brief lead in the first period. Detroit Lakes answered immediately when Aiden Kennedy scored on a redirect 39 seconds after Park Rapids scored. The Lakers then scored four more goals in the first period to take a 5-1 lead into the first intermission. Chase Kukowski scored two of the five goals in the first period, and fellow seniors Ben Hines and Jacob Thomas put their names on the scoresheet.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO