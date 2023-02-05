ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menahga, MN

valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
fergusnow.com

Garage Fire in Wadena County

On Friday, February 3rd, at approximately 10:11 in the morning, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle on fire, inside of a garage located at a residence in section 22 of Shell River Township. The caller advised dispatch that the garage was not attached to...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Slick roadways cause crashes overnight in Douglas County

(Douglas County, MN)--Most of central and west central Minnesota picked up some freezing rain on Monday. Early today, (Tuesday) roadways are reportedly slick. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say that there have been a couple of crashes early this morning along I-94 due to slippery roadways. Officials say the crashes don’t appear to be serious.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Police Respond to Suicidal Person at Holiday Stationstore

A man who was threatening suicide and a gunfight with officers in the parking lot at Bemidji’s Holiday Stationstore was safely taken into custody for treatment purposes on Sunday afternoon. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the man originally called threatening suicide at his home but then walked to...
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

UPDATE: Fire Crews Responding To Shed Fire Near Vining

VINING, MN (KDLM) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in rural Otter Tail County. First responders received a call about a shed fire near Vining around 10:00 am on Tuesday. When crews arrived, they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames. A 16 x...
VINING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks

OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OSAKIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey Cruises to Victory Against Park Rapids

DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – Despite giving up the game’s first goal, the Laker boys hockey team scored six unanswered to beat the Park Rapids Panthers on Tuesday night at the Kent Freeman Arena 8-3. The Panthers got on the scoreboard 30 seconds into the first period when Jeron Pinoniemi connected with Joey Hilluka on a 2-1 rush to give Park Rapids a brief lead in the first period. Detroit Lakes answered immediately when Aiden Kennedy scored on a redirect 39 seconds after Park Rapids scored. The Lakers then scored four more goals in the first period to take a 5-1 lead into the first intermission. Chase Kukowski scored two of the five goals in the first period, and fellow seniors Ben Hines and Jacob Thomas put their names on the scoresheet.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Phony money is reportedly found in the area

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN

