Las Vegas, NV

Related
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility

Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

NFL Bettor Makes Comically Bad Bet on Super Bowl LVII

There’s no better time for ridiculous bets than the Super Bowl. However, an unreal one placed for Sunday’s game may take the cake. According to Points Bet USA, one bettor placed a $130 wager on an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. We’re not saying you’re better off lighting your money on fire, but the warmth would be worth something.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

