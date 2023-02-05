Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Terry Bradshaw Responds to Brutal Question From CNN Anchor About His Intelligence
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently sat down in the hot seat. However, Bradshaw recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and Wallace asked him a tough question, if it ever gets under his skin that people may view him as dumb. “Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely....
NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot
Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers is living the good life. While hanging out in Las Vegas this past... The post NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot appeared first on Outsider.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Why Sean Payton Took Denver Broncos Coaching Job
Terry Bradshaw dropped some details as to why the Broncos landed Sean Payton and the reason the coach turned down... The post Terry Bradshaw Reveals Why Sean Payton Took Denver Broncos Coaching Job appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Responds to Grilling about his ‘Kermit’ Voice
Patrick Mahomes is well aware of what we’ve all noticed about his voice. Yes, it sounds a bit like Kermit... The post WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Responds to Grilling about his ‘Kermit’ Voice appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing
In six days, pop artist and music icon Rihanna will take the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show... The post WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles Owner Makes Feelings on Jalen Hurts Crystal Clear
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was honest about his feelings regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who’s in Year 3 of his stint with the Eagles since they drafted him, could be up for a new contract after the season. With Super Bowl LVII on deck Sunday, the talks will happen in the offseason.
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Makes Hilarious, Regrettable Admission on Valentine’s Day Due to Super Bowl
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his eyes only focused on the Super Bowl this week, forgetting to make Valentine’s Day plans. While speaking with media members on Monday, Mahomes admitted something he probably would like to keep a secret — that he forgot to make plans for Valentine’s Day because of his busy playoff schedule.
Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility
Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
LA Rams rookie, former Bulldog Ronnie Rivers wins $514K jackpot in Las Vegas
Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers took home a huge jackpot while playing poker over the weekend in Las Vegas.
Travis and Jason Kelce’s Parents Remain Neutral Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Matchup
The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are fortunate to have seen each of their sons lift the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion. Travis’ triumph came in Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers,...
While Raiders fans are asking Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to head to Las Vegas, he wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
NFL media and fans continue to speculate where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will throw for his $59.5 million dough next season, but this weekend he was putting for it. Sunday, he and and professional golfing partner Ben Silverman won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, defeating Peter Malnati and...
Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down NFL Lineman’s Criticism of His ‘Isolation Retreat’
Aaron Rodgers plans to decide his NFL future by going on a four-day “darkness retreat.” He thinks he’ll find the... The post Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down NFL Lineman’s Criticism of His ‘Isolation Retreat’ appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Bettor Makes Comically Bad Bet on Super Bowl LVII
There’s no better time for ridiculous bets than the Super Bowl. However, an unreal one placed for Sunday’s game may take the cake. According to Points Bet USA, one bettor placed a $130 wager on an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. We’re not saying you’re better off lighting your money on fire, but the warmth would be worth something.
Outsider.com
