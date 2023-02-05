Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tuesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Tuesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard.
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell's Policare, Woolfolk, DeSantis, Gallagher Given State Championship Awards
The New York State High School Coaches Association has named their 2022 State Championship game awards, which saw a couple of Spartans receive recognition after their performance against Pleasantville in the Class B title game. Quarterback Anthony Policare took home the Offensive Player of the Game, Tyrell Woolfolk win the...
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Elmira native Matt Phillips signs with BYB Extreme Fighting Series
ELMIRA , N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips will return to bare knuckle fighting, this time under a new banner. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Baby Face Phillips Facebook) Phillips announced via Facebook that he has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series, on Sunday. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
wxhc.com
Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List
A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Funky Beez hot dogs and ice cream to replace “The Castle” in Vestal
An iconic building along Route 26 in Vestal is slated to make way for a new hot dog and ice cream shop.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
syracuse.com
Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit
Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
WETM
Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record
18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Local Pizzeria prepares for Super bowl Sunday. Local...
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nichols Man Charged With Larceny in Owego
A Nichols man has been charged after an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Bloss was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.
Comments / 0