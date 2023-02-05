ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira native Matt Phillips signs with BYB Extreme Fighting Series

ELMIRA , N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips will return to bare knuckle fighting, this time under a new banner. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Baby Face Phillips Facebook) Phillips announced via Facebook that he has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series, on Sunday. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List

A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County

An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit

Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record

18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Local Pizzeria prepares for Super bowl Sunday. Local...
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nichols Man Charged With Larceny in Owego

A Nichols man has been charged after an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Bloss was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.
OWEGO, NY

