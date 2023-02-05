1 Patient Airlifted After Vehicle Crashes Off Mulholland Down Canyon Hillside

Beverly Crest, Los Angeles, CA: A single vehicle left the roadway and crashed down steep canyon terrain injuring one female just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle down a steep embankment on the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive where firefighters located a vehicle approximately 100 feet down with one patient observed outside the vehicle.

LAFD Air Ops responded to the scene due to the severity of the patient’s injuries and the steep terrain. A hoist operation was conducted with air ambulance transport, reported LAFD. The road was closed by the Los Angeles Police Department during the operations and retrieval of vehicle.

LAFD reported the 35-year-old female patient was in “at least” serious condition.

The vehicle was reported resting against a tree and not stable. LAFD worked to stabilize the vehicle and Heavy Rescue was called to the scene to assess the situation.

No further details are available.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network