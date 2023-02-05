ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WHNT News 19

Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes

(WHNT) — Even though National Signing Day is recognized as one specific day, it opens up a signing period where athletes can continue to sign to their respective schools. Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes. Austin Taylor Fuller, Mississippi Valley State University softball Fayetteville Aljarea Johnson, Kentucky State football Braxton Wilson, East […]
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
Agriculture Online

80 inches of snow brings relief to South Dakota wheat

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA. Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.
GREGORY, SD
Kristen Walters

Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama

A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that a $1 million grant was awarded to the Limestone County Commission that will be used to expand an airport in North Alabama. The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to move to...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Bridal feature: Lacey and Evan Hargett

Lacey and Evan are both from Belgreen. The happy couple now resides in Russellville following their July 9, 2022, wedding. HOW THEY MET: Lacey and Evan first met during high school. Evan tried to pursue Lacey, however, things did not work out. Evan asked Lacey on a date years later after both of them had returned to Franklin County. They had an instant connection and fell in love quickly. They were inseparable from their first date forward.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL
WHNT-TV

Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day 10

Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm. Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day …. Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm. Hospital to Autopsy High School Senior Who Died Unexpectedly …. Columbia...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end. Proposed...
CHEROKEE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

