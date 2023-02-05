ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

AARP to offer free tax preparation for Suffolk residents

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRDcB_0kcuKzSm00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is partnering with AARP Tax-Aide Foundation to give free tax preparation assistance.

According to a press release, the service run from Feb. 1 to Apr. 18 and will be available for moderate to low-income Suffolk residents. Services will be provided by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in participating are asked to complete an informational packet that can be picked up at the Workforce Development Center. Participants are should complete the packet prior to arriving at their appointment and should come prepared with all pertinent tax documents.

To schedule an appointment, call (757) 774-7908.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Newport News to hold health and service fair

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – First Baptist Church and Southern Virginia Health System have come together to host a health and service fair. The fair is on Sunday, February 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, adults and children are...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight County to host Job Fair

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight County and the towns of Smithfield and Windsor are hosting a job fair. The job fair will be on Thursday, February 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Smithfield Center on 220 N. Church Street. The county and towns...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dunkin’ Donuts, T-Mobile Still Planning 2023 Openings In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – Dunkin’ Donuts and T-Mobile, two companies preparing for their first locations in Gloucester, still are on track to open this year. In August 2022, Gregg Nigro confirmed Dunkin’ was working on plans for a site at Gloucester Point, on the southeast corner of the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway and Greate Road. Nigro is the president of Restaurant Services of the Outer Banks, which operates almost 50 Dunkin’ stores from the Outer Banks to Richmond.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake US Postal Service facility cited for labor violation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Study finds Virginia Beach spends the most on coffee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Time to buy a coffee machine! According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ December 2022 Consumer Price Index, the price of coffee has gone up 15.5% in the past year and a new survey found the city that has been affected the most is Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
visitnorfolk.com

Norfolk, VA: The Perfect Match for Meetings

Have you met your match yet—the one that sparks a connection, the one that’s got everything you need and the one that you just know deep down is the right choice? By the way, we’re not talking about a match for love; we’re talking about a match for meetings.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

JMU student from Williamsburg remembered for impact

A James Madison University student from Williamsburg who died in a car crash in Hardy County, West Virginia is being remembered for his impact on the many lives he touched. JMU student from Williamsburg remembered for impact. A James Madison University student from Williamsburg who died in a car crash...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton School Board searching for superintendent

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton City School Board has announced that it is seeking public input on qualifications they want to see in a new superintendent. The division’s current superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith, has announced he will retire effective July 1 after working in public education for 32 years.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy