The Minnesota Vikings will embark on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s second draft in 80 days after his first adventure was peppered with controversy. Adofo-Mensah stepped up to the plate in 2022 — and traded with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers right off the bat, a taboo practice [of trading with division foes]. But the young executive flatly didn’t care, and it’s time to do it all over again in less than three months.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO