Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
Correa to skip World Baseball Classic with wife due next month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament. The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for...
Basketball pits father, son coaches against each other for first time
DELANO, Minn. — Scott Antl is in his first season as head girls basketball coach at Delano High School. He's coached for 28 years. "A little over 500 games," said Antl. He's never coached a game like the one he experienced last week. "Tonight's special because I get to...
Former Viking Jared Allen's team defeats John Shuster's team at curling nationals
DENVER — Just one month after being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jared Allen is chasing another piece of hardware. Allen and his team took down 2018 Olympic champion John Shuster in the opening round of the U.S. Curling...
MLive.com
2 former Tigers pitchers sign minor-league deals with Twins
Two former Detroit Tigers pitchers have signed minor-league deals with the Minnesota Twins. Left-hander Locke St. John and sidearming right-hander Nolan Blackwood both spent several years in the Tigers’ system but never pitched for the big-league club. St. John, 30, was drafted by Detroit in the 32nd round in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Brian Flores Will Have 1 Enormous Item on To-Do List
The Minnesota Vikings hired Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator after searching for Ed Donatell’s replacement for a little over two weeks. Flores will, of course, be asked to rectify the Vikings underwhelming 2022 defense that ranked sixth-worst per efficiency metrics, third-worst via points...
Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell
The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?
The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Henry Lake says this is who the Timberwolves should trade at the deadline — it’s not who you think
As the NBA Trade Deadline grows near, many in the state and around the league are expecting the Minnesota Timberwolves to make some moves for at least one player. But who is the best option to trade?
Keep an Eye on This Savvy Draft Analyst for 2023 Vikings Dealings
The 2023 NFL Draft is 80 days away, and the Minnesota Vikings will enter the event slated to choose four times — with a fifth selection likely on the way after the NFL releases compensatory pick information. For now, Minnesota has a 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 5th-Rounder to play...
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New Addition
The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with great results, despite their disappointing showing in the Playoffs, compiling a 13-4 record, good for first place in the NFC North. Now, they are hoping to improve upon an area of weakness for the team and improve their progression into the next season.
Vikings Need to Extend Contract of Pro Bowler
The Minnesota Vikings must take care of many contracts in the 2023 offseason. A handful of starters are set to enter free agency. Center Garrett Bradbury, cornerback Patrick Peterson, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are the top names to watch. In addition to the free agents, the team has multiple...
Coyotes beat Wild 3-2
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Monday night. McBain put a back-hander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated 55-second...
Vikings Labeled as Team with 1 of ‘Worst Outlooks’ for NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings will embark on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s second draft in 80 days after his first adventure was peppered with controversy. Adofo-Mensah stepped up to the plate in 2022 — and traded with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers right off the bat, a taboo practice [of trading with division foes]. But the young executive flatly didn’t care, and it’s time to do it all over again in less than three months.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0