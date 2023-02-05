The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO