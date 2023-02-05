Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies at hospital after falling out of vehicle in Cypress area, HCSO deputy says
CYPRESS, Texas – A woman is dead after she fell out of a vehicle Tuesday in the Cypress area, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The incident was reported at Barker Cypress and West Road around 3:02 p.m. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into vehicle on Southwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A robbery suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop on a white van, but the driver refused, leading the officer on a chase.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Click2Houston.com
4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies after exchange of gunfire with deputies on Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A motorcyclist has died after exchanging gunfire with Jefferson County deputies who pulled him over for traveling the wrong way on Highway 90 in China, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was patrolling eastbound on Highway 90 shortly after...
Click2Houston.com
WHO KILLED OLISEH OJBUM? Suspect wanted after man was killed in hit-and-run while walking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the deadly hit and run last month. According to Crime Stoppers Houston, the incident took place on Jan. 25 at around 7:05 p.m. Police say Oliseh Ojbum was struck by a...
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say she shot a man in the Heights area back in November. Timothy Aaryn Holland has since been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Jeremy Roberts to death. On Nov. 11, Houston police...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested, 1 wanted after breaking into home, assaulting woman while she hid in bedroom with her 3 kids, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – Two suspects have been arrested and another is wanted after breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children, authorities said Wednesday. Jorge Saker and Roberto Loredo have since been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to...
Lansing Daily
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun
Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KLTV
Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Seabrook police chief accused of detaining, assaulting 19-year-old he falsely accused of theft, police say
SEABROOK, Texas – Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright is under investigation after he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old man he falsely accused of stealing his property. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 7 at a Fitness Connection located in the 20700 block of I-45, according to a Webster Police Department incident report.
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Click2Houston.com
Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
Police looking for suspects in 2 separate robberies, leaving man shot in downtown Houston
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
