Cloud County Community College announces Fall 2022 honors
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2022 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.66-3.899. Area students on the list are:
T-Birds' Maisvorewa, Okraska named KJCCC Track Athletes Of The Week
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College track and field athletes Vimbayi Maisvorewa and Ben Okraska have been named Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference women's and men's track and field Athletes of the Week for their performances at the 2023 University of Nebraska Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this past weekend.
KS Supreme Court to conduct special evening session in Concordia
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session April 11 in Concordia as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary. The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m....
2nd-Ranked SES hosts surging Beloit in rematch of Trojan War
As the Southeast of Saline boy’s basketball team heads into the final three weeks of their regular season, the business of collecting another league title takes center stage, as they welcome in Beloit for round two of this year’s Trojan War. Southeast comes into this contest ranked as...
Lady Trojans return home seeking sweep over Beloit
With just five games remaining in their regular season, including four more league games, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return to the Purple Palace on Tuesday evening for round two of the Trojan War with Beloit. Southeast comes into this contest at 13-2 and 5-1 in...
SES stifles Beloit to win defensive duel and sweep Trojan War
Despite a rough shooting night offensively, the Southeast of Saline boy’s basketball team held Beloit in check for 32 minutes, handing the orange Trojans their second loss in 13 games in a 41-33 rock fight. With this win, SES moves to 15-1 on the year and remains a perfect...
Find notorious Kansans in the Smoky Hill Museum this February
For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the museum’s lobby. This revamped exhibit is based on the museum’s 2018 exhibit of the same name. The exhibit is only on display in Salina through the month of February. It will then travel around the state to various venues. Check the museum’s website to see a list of venues.
thefabricator.com
The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder
When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
Three Salinans arrested in connection to Garman shooting death
Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman. The Salina Police Department announced today that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29, of Salina, Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24, of Salina, and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Garman, 25, of Salina.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 49; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
City of Salina: Iron-Ohio manhole adjustments continue
From Wednesday through Friday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue lane closures to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing: the inside lanes of Ohio at the Iron intersection; and all of the left turn lanes at the Ohio and Iron intersection. Through traffic in all directions is...
NWS: Salina was warmer, wetter in January
Salina was warmer and wetter than normal in January 2023. For Salina, January 2023 tied for the 34th warmest January since records began in 1900 and was the warmest January since 2021. According to Salina Regional Airport weather reporting, the average monthly temperature in January 2023 was 32.9 degrees, 2.1...
ksal.com
Escapee Found Deceased
A Salina man who slipped out of a handcuff to escape custody from a patrol vehicle is dead. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 37-year-old Steven Moss took his own life Sunday morning inside a house in Genesseo as Rice County authorities were just outside the door. Moss was...
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
Window damaged by pellet gun in west Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a west Salina building was damaged earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, a front window of a building in the 600 block of W. Cloud Street appeared to have been shot twice by a pellet gun. Not only were there two pellet marks, but the shots also caused the 4.5-foot by 6.75-foot window to crack.
🎥Watch live as Beloit pays a visit to Southeast of Saline tonight!
The Trojan War is on again as Beloit visits Southeast of Saline tonight. If you can't make it to the games, we have you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
