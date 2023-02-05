For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the museum’s lobby. This revamped exhibit is based on the museum’s 2018 exhibit of the same name. The exhibit is only on display in Salina through the month of February. It will then travel around the state to various venues. Check the museum’s website to see a list of venues.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO