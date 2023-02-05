ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Salina Post

Cloud County Community College announces Fall 2022 honors

CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2022 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.66-3.899. Area students on the list are:
CONCORDIA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans return home seeking sweep over Beloit

With just five games remaining in their regular season, including four more league games, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return to the Purple Palace on Tuesday evening for round two of the Trojan War with Beloit. Southeast comes into this contest at 13-2 and 5-1 in...
BELOIT, KS
Salina Post

Find notorious Kansans in the Smoky Hill Museum this February

For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the museum’s lobby. This revamped exhibit is based on the museum’s 2018 exhibit of the same name. The exhibit is only on display in Salina through the month of February. It will then travel around the state to various venues. Check the museum’s website to see a list of venues.
SALINA, KS
thefabricator.com

The Last Pass: A new adventure for a longtime welder

When I was approached about replacing Jim Mosman for this column, I was instantly overwhelmed. And I had questions. Why did I deserve this? Could I step up and fill Jim’s shoes? What if I screw it up? How do you deal with writer’s block? I know others could have more to offer than I do.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Three Salinans arrested in connection to Garman shooting death

Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman. The Salina Police Department announced today that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29, of Salina, Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24, of Salina, and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Garman, 25, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 49; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina: Iron-Ohio manhole adjustments continue

From Wednesday through Friday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue lane closures to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing: the inside lanes of Ohio at the Iron intersection; and all of the left turn lanes at the Ohio and Iron intersection. Through traffic in all directions is...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

NWS: Salina was warmer, wetter in January

Salina was warmer and wetter than normal in January 2023. For Salina, January 2023 tied for the 34th warmest January since records began in 1900 and was the warmest January since 2021. According to Salina Regional Airport weather reporting, the average monthly temperature in January 2023 was 32.9 degrees, 2.1...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Escapee Found Deceased

A Salina man who slipped out of a handcuff to escape custody from a patrol vehicle is dead. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 37-year-old Steven Moss took his own life Sunday morning inside a house in Genesseo as Rice County authorities were just outside the door. Moss was...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

30th and Lucille to be subject of study session

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Window damaged by pellet gun in west Salina

Police are investigating an incident in which a west Salina building was damaged earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, a front window of a building in the 600 block of W. Cloud Street appeared to have been shot twice by a pellet gun. Not only were there two pellet marks, but the shots also caused the 4.5-foot by 6.75-foot window to crack.
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

